Brora Rangers announce new deals for key quartet after 4-0 win over Deveronvale

Brora Rangers have announced a new contracts for a key quartet on the back of their 4-0 win over Deveronvale.

Strike pair Andy and Jordan MacRae – the latter scored twice against the Banffers – have penned extensions with the Cattachs until 2024.

Former Ross County youngster Gregor MacDonald and midfielder Martin Maclean have also inked new deals, with their contracts running until 2025.

It comes on the back of Colin Williamson and Dale Gillespie committing their futures to Brora last month.

Andy Macrae joined Brora in 2019 after a prolific spell at Forres Mechanics, who had given him a platform in the Highland League after his release by Caley Thistle.

His namesake Jordan was a regular goalscorer for hometown club Nairn County before joining Cove Rangers in 2018. He left a year later after helping Cove get promoted to the SPFL, to join up with Brora.

MacDonald moved to Dudgeon Park in October last year after being let go by Premiership side Ross County. He had previously had a loan stint with Keith.

MacLean, who hails from Lewis, has been a mainstay of the Brora side for the best part of a decade, having signed initially from local side Back in 2012.

Jordan MacRae and Staggies loanee Matthew Wright both bagged braces on Saturday afternoon in a comfortable home win over Vale.