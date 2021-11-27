Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brora Rangers announce new deals for key quartet after 4-0 win over Deveronvale

By Jamie Durent
November 27, 2021, 9:16 pm
Andy and Jordan MacRae have both signed new Brora Rangers deals
Andy and Jordan MacRae have both signed new Brora Rangers deals

Brora Rangers have announced a new contracts for a key quartet on the back of their 4-0 win over Deveronvale.

Strike pair Andy and Jordan MacRae – the latter scored twice against the Banffers – have penned extensions with the Cattachs until 2024.

Former Ross County youngster Gregor MacDonald and midfielder Martin Maclean have also inked new deals, with their contracts running until 2025.

It comes on the back of Colin Williamson and Dale Gillespie committing their futures to Brora last month.

Martin Maclean celebrates his winner against Hearts for Brora Rangers

Andy Macrae joined Brora in 2019 after a prolific spell at Forres Mechanics, who had given him a platform in the Highland League after his release by Caley Thistle.

His namesake Jordan was a regular goalscorer for hometown club Nairn County before joining Cove Rangers in 2018. He left a year later after helping Cove get promoted to the SPFL, to join up with Brora.

MacDonald moved to Dudgeon Park in October last year after being let go by Premiership side Ross County. He had previously had a loan stint with Keith.

MacLean, who hails from Lewis, has been a mainstay of the Brora side for the best part of a decade, having signed initially from local side Back in 2012.

Jordan MacRae and Staggies loanee Matthew Wright both bagged braces on Saturday afternoon in a comfortable home win over Vale.

