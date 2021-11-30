Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keith’s Matthew Tough realises Highland League aspiration

By Callum Law
November 30, 2021, 5:00 pm
Matthew Tough, left, celebrates scoring for Keith against Nairn County
Matthew Tough, left, celebrates scoring for Keith against Nairn County

Matthew Tough is pleased to have fulfilled his ambition of scoring in the Breedon Highland League with Keith.

The 20-year-old striker recently joined the Maroons from Junior side Newmachar United and netted his first goal in their weekend win over Nairn County.

Tough, a former Cove Rangers youth player, has aspired for some time to cut his teeth in the Highland League.

He said: “I played for Cove in their Under-17s and then U20s but during Covid my contract ran out.

“They’ve moved up the leagues and it would have been hard for me there, I went out on loan to Newmachar when I was with Cove and then went back to them permanently.

“My aspiration was always to get into the Highland League.

“Cove were in the Highland League when I started with them so I was always hoping I’d get here and I’m pleased to get my chance at Keith.

“I was buzzing to get my first goal for the club against Nairn.

“We’ve also had a run of bad results recently so it was a crucial win.

“Hopefully that gives us a bit of momentum and we can kick on from here.”

‘Yes as soon as I heard’

As soon as Tough heard of Keith’s interest he was keen to make the move to Kynoch Park.

He added: “I played for Newmachar United and was scoring goals for them and we were top of the league and then Keith came in for me.

“For me it was a yes as soon as I heard because it was a step up from where I was.”

