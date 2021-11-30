Keith’s Matthew Tough realises Highland League aspiration

Matthew Tough is pleased to have fulfilled his ambition of scoring in the Breedon Highland League with Keith.

The 20-year-old striker recently joined the Maroons from Junior side Newmachar United and netted his first goal in their weekend win over Nairn County.

Tough, a former Cove Rangers youth player, has aspired for some time to cut his teeth in the Highland League.

He said: “I played for Cove in their Under-17s and then U20s but during Covid my contract ran out.

“They’ve moved up the leagues and it would have been hard for me there, I went out on loan to Newmachar when I was with Cove and then went back to them permanently.

“My aspiration was always to get into the Highland League.

“Cove were in the Highland League when I started with them so I was always hoping I’d get here and I’m pleased to get my chance at Keith.

“I was buzzing to get my first goal for the club against Nairn.

“We’ve also had a run of bad results recently so it was a crucial win.

“Hopefully that gives us a bit of momentum and we can kick on from here.”

‘Yes as soon as I heard’

As soon as Tough heard of Keith’s interest he was keen to make the move to Kynoch Park.

He added: “I played for Newmachar United and was scoring goals for them and we were top of the league and then Keith came in for me.

“For me it was a yes as soon as I heard because it was a step up from where I was.”