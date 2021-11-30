Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fort William appoint Shadab Iftikhar as new manager

By Callum Law
November 30, 2021, 9:29 am
New Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar
New Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar

Fort William have appointed Shadab Iftikhar as their new manager.

The new boss will take charge of the Lochaber side for the first time on December 27 when they face Forres Mechanics.

Tommylee Taylor will remain in interim charge for tomorrow’s friendly with South Lochaber Thistle and Breedon Highland League clashes with Keith, Fraserburgh and Formartine United before becoming Iftikhar’s assistant manager.

Iftikhar gained his Uefa A License aged just 22 and has worked for Roberto Martinez at Wigan Athletic, Everton and the Belgium national team.

He told Fort William’s social media channels: “‘I am extremely delighted and honoured to be appointed manager of Fort William Football Club.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the board for giving me this opportunity and trusting me with this project.

“I can’t wait to get started. I am looking forward to meeting the fans and living in Fort William.

“Despite not being able to play home games at Claggan, I promise one thing, I will work as hard as possible to give the club, the fans and the town something to be proud of.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal