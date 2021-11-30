Fort William appoint Shadab Iftikhar as new manager

Fort William have appointed Shadab Iftikhar as their new manager.

The new boss will take charge of the Lochaber side for the first time on December 27 when they face Forres Mechanics.

Tommylee Taylor will remain in interim charge for tomorrow’s friendly with South Lochaber Thistle and Breedon Highland League clashes with Keith, Fraserburgh and Formartine United before becoming Iftikhar’s assistant manager.

Iftikhar gained his Uefa A License aged just 22 and has worked for Roberto Martinez at Wigan Athletic, Everton and the Belgium national team.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Shadab Ifitkhar as our new manager until the end of the season with an option to extend by a further year. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/9V1as0x5kv — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) November 30, 2021

He told Fort William’s social media channels: “‘I am extremely delighted and honoured to be appointed manager of Fort William Football Club.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the board for giving me this opportunity and trusting me with this project.

“I can’t wait to get started. I am looking forward to meeting the fans and living in Fort William.

“Despite not being able to play home games at Claggan, I promise one thing, I will work as hard as possible to give the club, the fans and the town something to be proud of.”