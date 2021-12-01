Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Steven Rattray relishing coaching role with Strathspey Thistle

By Callum Law
December 1, 2021, 11:45 am
Steven Rattray is keen to help Strathspey Thistle climb the Highland League table
Steven Rattray is keen to help Strathspey Thistle climb the Highland League table

A familiar face is enjoying his return to the Breedon Highland League with Strathspey Thistle.

Former Deveronvale, Buckie Thistle, Lossiemouth, Forres Mechanics and Elgin City player Steven Rattray has joined Charlie Brown’s coaching staff at Seafield Park.

The 45-year-old is enjoying helping the Grantown Jags who are currently 17th in the Highland League, having lost their last seven games.

Rattray said: “Charlie gave me a call and asked me to help them out as a physio for two matches.

“So when he got in touch a couple weeks back about coming in as an assistant it was an ideal step and I have really enjoyed it so far.

“There are a lot of good footballers in the squad and the main task just now is helping them believe that after a run of tough games.

Steven Rattray, centre, has joined Strathspey’s coaching staff

“The league has a 7-11 split this season and the way the fixtures work there is a run where you face the top seven in the space of eight games.

“We are just coming out of that now so we will be looking to start picking up points.

“If we can put the tactical structures in place and encourage the players to be confident in possession then the results will come.

“Hopefully we will be able to entertain along the way too.”

Rattray eager to learn

Rattray is keen to develop as a coach and added added: “I have started a BSc in Football Coaching, Performance and Development which is run jointly by Edinburgh Napier University and the Scottish FA.

“It means I will work through to my A Licence at the same time as taking a range of degree level courses in match analysis, sports science, leadership and management.

“I am also doing a coding course at RGU that should enable me to create algorithms to identify and query data patterns as part of an advanced analysis of player development.

“I am hoping it will all lead to a role within the full-time game.

“Experience was always going to be vital to back up the education and I have been doing analysis work for Lowland League outfit Spartans for the past few months.

“I also continue to work with the growing youth set up at Keith, where my son Alex plays in the U-14s.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]