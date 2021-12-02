Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Chairman John Trew backs new Fort William boss Shadab Iftikhar to succeed

By Callum Law
December 2, 2021, 6:00 am
Fort William chairman John Trew is looking forward to working with new manager Shadab Iftikhar
Fort William chairman John Trew believes new manager Shadab Iftikhar is the man to keep Fort William in the Breedon Highland League.

The Englishman has been announced as the Lochaber outfit’s new boss and has agreed a contract until the end of the season with the option to extend his deal for a further year.

Iftikhar has worked for Roberto Martinez at Wigan Athletic, Everton and Belgium scouting their opposition.

He has also managed West Lancashire League side Hesketh Bank, Mongolian outfit New Mongol Bayangol and the Mongolian national team.

Iftikhar succeeds Ashley Hollyer, who left Fort William in September, but will officially take charge on December 27 when they face Forres Mechanics.

Caretaker manager Tommylee Taylor will still at the helm for upcoming league fixtures against Keith, Fraserburgh and Formartine United before becoming Iftikhar’s assistant manager

Fort have only picked up one point thus far this season and are eight points adrift at the foot of the Highland League.

For the first time the team which finishes bottom will have to compete in a relegation play-off to retain their place in the division.

Speaking following Iftikhar’s appointment, chairman Trew said: “The mission this season is to stay up, the job is purely about survival.

“If that can be achieved we’ll take things from there, this is the first of a few announcements.

Shadab Iftikhar has worked under Belgium boss Roberton Martinez

“Shadab’s CV speaks for itself. It’s pretty self-explanatory when you read about his history.

“He has been around the circuit and he’s looking for a start.

“When you think about our league we’re only one tier away from League Two so it’s a good way for him to get into top level management.

“But first of all he’s got to come to us to get up there to those levels.

“I think he’s definitely someone who can step up the levels, but hopefully he’ll take Fort William there.

“There’s more announcements to come in the next few weeks as well.”

Board will back their man

Trew says Iftikhar will have the support of the board if he wishes to make changes to Fort William’s squad.

However, he stressed that Fort’s budget is limited, particularly as they have been made to play all their fixtures away from home because Claggan Park wasn’t ready at the start of the season.

Trew added: “He’ll get all he can from the board, but our overheads are more than other clubs so our budget won’t be as big.

“He knows that and he still feels he can do a job.”

