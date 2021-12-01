Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Richard Hastings believes new contract trio can help Inverurie Locos to success

By Callum Law
December 1, 2021, 5:00 pm
Richard Hastings is thrilled Inverurie Locos have secured Neil Gauld, Sam Burnett and Craig Gill on new contracts
Richard Hastings is thrilled Inverurie Locos have secured Neil Gauld, Sam Burnett and Craig Gill on new contracts

Richard Hastings believes Neil Gauld, Sam Burnett and Craig Gill can be part of a successful Inverurie Locos team after the trio signed contract extensions.

Gauld – the club’s record goalscorer – has penned a deal until the summer of 2023 with Burnett and Gill signing on until the summer of 2025.

Harlaw Park manager Hastings said: “You’ve got to have ambition and you’ve got to have the right people on board.

“From what I’ve seen these guys have stepped up and shown their worth and that was the point myself, the chairman and vice-chairman wanted to get across when we met with them.

“We do value them and appreciate them at the club. I’ve been there myself where when you’ve been at a club for an extended period of time you can become part of the furniture and get taken advantage of.

“I think it’s important to let these players know they are a big asset to the club.

“When you have these types of players you can go on to have success because the club means something to them.

“The players are all on board and I couldn’t be more delighted with the business that we’ve done.”

‘Neil’s a player we value having in our squad’

Striker Gauld has netted 282 goals in 368 appearances across 14 seasons and Hastings believes he still has more to offer.

He added: “I wasn’t aware of Neil before I took the job and that goes for most of the squad really.

“That was quite good myself because I didn’t have any preconceived ideas.

Neil Gauld is Inverurie Locos’ record scorer

“For myself it was a case of assessing everyone. People have records and you talk about goalscoring, but for me it was about what I see in the player.

“There’s no doubt that Neil has that natural finishing ability, he’s a natural goalscorer and you see that in his play.

“He’s a clever player when you watch his movement, he gets into good positions and can carve chances out of nowhere.

“Neil’s a player we value having in our squad.”

Burnett and Gill offer plenty

Midfielder Burnett joined Inverurie in 2019 and has played 48 times and scored four goals.

Gill, who has been used in both defence and midfield, has featured 31 times for the Railwaymen.

He said: “I’ve assessed the whole squad since I’ve come in and Craig and Sam are two players who have done well for us.

“They are quite versatile which is always useful. We’ve used Craig in a number of positions and he’s really helped us out.

Craig Gill, left, in action for Inverurie Locos

“His attitude and application make him the type of player you want at the club.

“Sam has a great football brain and you see that when he trains and when he plays, I saw it within seconds of him coming on in my first game.

“He’s a very clever player and someone we can use in a couple of different positions.

“I’m excited to get them signed up for an extended period of time because they’re important players.”

