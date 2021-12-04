Garry Wood believes Scottish Cup progression would continue Brechin feel-good factor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Garry Wood believes Scottish Cup progression would continue Brechin feel-good factor

By Callum Law
December 4, 2021, 6:00 am
Garry Wood, right, is hoping Brechin City can reach the fourth round of the Scottish Cup
Garry Wood is determined to maintain the feel-good factor at Brechin City by progressing to the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

The Hedgemen are the last Breedon Highland League team left in the competition and tackle West of Scotland Premier Division side Darvel in their third round replay at Recreation Park.

Brechin suffered three relegations in four years to plunge from the Championship to the Highland League.

But there is more positivity at Glebe Park after a good start this season which sees them sitting third in the table.

Now Andy Kirk’s men are aiming to secure a fourth round trip to Arbroath.

Striker Wood said: “We just want to keep the momentum going and keep building the feel-good factor. That’s certainly happened this season.

“Brechin have been on a bit of a downer the last few years, but you can see from the buy in from the players, the management and the supporters that it’s all positive energy around here. We just need to keep that going.

“We know what Darvel are about now. They pass the ball well especially in the first half so we can’t let them do that again down there.

“They will be happy to get a replay. I think it’s what they wanted, it’s what their chairman said so they’ve got what they wanted.

“We need to make sure we upset them and win the tie.”

