Garry Wood believes Scottish Cup progression would continue Brechin feel-good factor

Garry Wood is determined to maintain the feel-good factor at Brechin City by progressing to the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

The Hedgemen are the last Breedon Highland League team left in the competition and tackle West of Scotland Premier Division side Darvel in their third round replay at Recreation Park.

Brechin suffered three relegations in four years to plunge from the Championship to the Highland League.

But there is more positivity at Glebe Park after a good start this season which sees them sitting third in the table.

Now Andy Kirk’s men are aiming to secure a fourth round trip to Arbroath.

Striker Wood said: “We just want to keep the momentum going and keep building the feel-good factor. That’s certainly happened this season.

“Brechin have been on a bit of a downer the last few years, but you can see from the buy in from the players, the management and the supporters that it’s all positive energy around here. We just need to keep that going.

“We know what Darvel are about now. They pass the ball well especially in the first half so we can’t let them do that again down there.

“They will be happy to get a replay. I think it’s what they wanted, it’s what their chairman said so they’ve got what they wanted.

“We need to make sure we upset them and win the tie.”