Former winner Sam Burnett looking for Highland League Cup success with Inverurie Locos

Sam Burnett enjoyed GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup success with Cove Rangers and would like to replicate it with Inverurie Locos.

The Railwaymen face Buckie Thistle in the quarter-final at Victoria Park.

Midfielder Burnett started in the League Cup final for Cove in 2017 and 2019.

The 24-year-old said: “We want to try to bring trophies to Locos, it’s been a while since we’ve had one.

“These are the big games you need to take advantage of if you want to win things.

“I won a few cups in my time with Cove, it would be good to have some success like that with Inverurie.”

Earlier this Burnett signed a contract extension to remain with Inverurie until the summer of 2025.

He added: “I’m not looking to go anywhere else, I’m very happy to extend my stay with Locos.

“It’s been good this season and I think the boys have responded well to the manager.

“We’ve won some big games, it’s been a bit frustrating for myself having injury problems and not being able to get a good go at it.”

Jags eager for success

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is determined to guide his side to silverware for the first time since the Highland League title in 2017.

He said: “We need to get over the hurdle – we need to go and win something.

“We’re in this quarter-final, a semi-final (in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield) and we’re up there in the league.

“I believe this team can win things, but it doesn’t just happen, you need to go and grab it.

“We need to go to the next level by winning something and that’s our aim. It’s game like these that are the test of the players.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, but if you want to win things you need to win these games.”