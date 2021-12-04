Former winner Sam Burnett looking for Highland League Cup success with Inverurie Locos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Former winner Sam Burnett looking for Highland League Cup success with Inverurie Locos

By Callum Law
December 4, 2021, 6:00 am
Sam Burnett is hoping to win the Highland League Cup with Inverurie Locos
Sam Burnett enjoyed GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup success with Cove Rangers and would like to replicate it with Inverurie Locos.

The Railwaymen face Buckie Thistle in the quarter-final at Victoria Park.

Midfielder Burnett started in the League Cup final for Cove in 2017 and 2019.

The 24-year-old said: “We want to try to bring trophies to Locos, it’s been a while since we’ve had one.

“These are the big games you need to take advantage of if you want to win things.

“I won a few cups in my time with Cove, it would be good to have some success like that with Inverurie.”

Earlier this Burnett signed a contract extension to remain with Inverurie until the summer of 2025.

He added: “I’m not looking to go anywhere else, I’m very happy to extend my stay with Locos.

“It’s been good this season and I think the boys have responded well to the manager.

“We’ve won some big games, it’s been a bit frustrating for myself having injury problems and not being able to get a good go at it.”

Jags eager for success

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is determined to guide his side to silverware for the first time since the Highland League title in 2017.

He said: “We need to get over the hurdle – we need to go and win something.

“We’re in this quarter-final, a semi-final (in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield) and we’re up there in the league.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart is looking to progress in the Highland League Cup

“I believe this team can win things, but it doesn’t just happen, you need to go and grab it.

“We need to go to the next level by winning something and that’s our aim. It’s game like these that are the test of the players.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, but if you want to win things you need to win these games.”

