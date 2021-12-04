Forres and Clach aim to keep silverware hopes alive in Highland League Cup

Forres Mechanics and Clachnacuddin are both eager to secure a GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-final spot.

The sides meet at Mosset Park with the tie representing the last realistic shot at silverware for both clubs this season.

The Can-Cans are 10th in the Breedon Highland League, with the Lilywhites a place higher in the table.

Since Forres appointed a new management team of Gordon Connelly, Steven MacDonald and Brian Macleod they have suffered three straight defeats and have yet to score a goal.

Assistant manager MacDonald said: “It’s been a difficult start, we could have taken the option to delay starting because we had a couple of tough games.

“But we wanted to get into it and see exactly where we are and when you get 7-0, 7-0 in the first two games it lays bare exactly what the situation is and it’s not a good one at the moment.

“It takes time and it’s probably been a bit of a surprise to us where exactly the club is at the moment.

“We’re 10th in the table and that’s not as good as you want. We probably thought the situation was a bit better than it was.

“I would say for whatever reason there is a rebuilding of the club that’s needed.

“It’s working towards what we can do ourselves after a couple of bad results.

“Since we’ve come in it’s been 16 goals against and none scored.

“We’ve been working hard in training to improve the confidence of the boys.

“That’s been our main focus, trying to get more out of what’s there and trying to see what the problems are just now because they need a bit of help.

“Everyone is aware of the importance. With our league position if you can keep going in a cup it gives you some optimism and something to look forward to.

“It’s an important game for us, but I’m sure Clach are viewing it the same way.”

Lilywhites up for the challenge

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald is paying little heed to Forres’ recent run of results, but is buoyed by his side’s battling draw with Inverurie Locos last weekend.

He added: “I’m not looking into Forres’ results. They’ve got good players that can hurt us, just as we’ve got good players that can hurt them.

“It (taking something against one of the top six sides) has been coming and I’ve never hidden the fact I felt we could get something against teams like Inverurie.

“This is an important game, when we came in we never hid what we were trying to do and trying to implement.

“If we can get to a cup semi-final then that’s brilliant.

“We believe we can do it with the players we’ve got. We’ve got a fully fit squad bar Ross Logan.”

Meanwhile, the quarter-final tie between Rothes and Fraserburgh at Mackessack Park was postponed.

The Breedon Highland League match between Fort William and Keith due to be played at Kynoch Park was also called off.

Highland League team news

Elsewhere, in the Highland League, Brora Rangers are without James Wallace and Millar Gamble, while Harry Hennem, Adam Mackinnon and Andrew Macrae are doubtful for Huntly’s visit to Dudgeon Park.

Bradley Manson, Liam MacDonald, Stuart Taylor, Colin Charlesworth, Angus Grant and Jack McCormick are out for the Black and Golds with Zander Jack and Alex Thoirs are doubtful.

Paul Esslemont and Daniel Critchard have been loaned to Banchory St Ternan and Dyce respectively until the end of the year.

Andrew Hardwick, Jack Henry and long-term absentees Alan Farquhar, Richard Macadie and Brandon Sinclair will miss Wick Academy’s home game against Formartine United. Jonny Smith is out for Paul Lawson’s side.