Highland League: Rothes v Fraserburgh cup tie and Fort William v Keith postponed By Danny Law December 3, 2021, 4:31 pm Updated: December 3, 2021, 4:33 pm Rothes were due to host Fraserburgh at Mackessack Park. The GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup quarter-final tie between Rothes and Fraserburgh has been called off. The sides were due to meet on Saturday afternoon in the tie of the round with cup holders Rothes meeting Highland League leaders Broch at Mackessack Park. But the game has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. Our GPH Builders Merchants Highland League tie at Rothes tomorrow has been postponed. — Fraserburgh FC (@FraserburghFC) December 3, 2021 The Breedon Highland League match between Fort William and Keith due to be played at Kynoch Park has also been postponed. New dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Former winner Sam Burnett looking for Highland League Cup success with Inverurie Locos Forres and Clach aim to keep silverware hopes alive in Highland League Cup Garry Wood believes Scottish Cup progression would continue Brechin feel-good factor Kenny Jackett ready to welcome back Craig Clay for FA cup tie with Tranmere