Highland League: Rothes v Fraserburgh cup tie and Fort William v Keith postponed

The GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup quarter-final tie between Rothes and Fraserburgh has been called off.

The sides were due to meet on Saturday afternoon in the tie of the round with cup holders Rothes meeting Highland League leaders Broch at Mackessack Park.

But the game has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Our GPH Builders Merchants Highland League tie at Rothes tomorrow has been postponed. — Fraserburgh FC (@FraserburghFC) December 3, 2021

The Breedon Highland League match between Fort William and Keith due to be played at Kynoch Park has also been postponed.

New dates for the matches have yet to be confirmed.