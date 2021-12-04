Highland League: Jordan MacRae hat-trick helps Brora beat Huntly

Jordan MacRae’s first half hat-trick helped Brora Rangers defeat Huntly 4-0 in the Breedon Highland League.

The striker’s treble set the Cattachs on their way to a victory, which lifts them to second in the table, with Ali Sutherland netting a late fourth.

For Huntly their disappointing run in the league continues, the Black and Golds have now lost seven successive league fixtures.

MacRae bags first half treble

It was the home side who had the first effort at goal with Colin Williamson heading over from Dale Gillespie’s corner in the sixth minute.

Shortly afterwards Gregor MacDonald’s strike from 25 yards was held by Huntly goalkeeper Ton Ritchie.

The Cattachs took the lead in the 10th minute with Glenn Murison penalised for a foul on MacRae 20 yards from goal.

MacRae took the free-kick and fired his right-footed effort into the right corner beyond Ritchie.

The Black and Golds were under pressure with Ritchie spilling Sutherland’s strike, but Matthew Wright couldn’t turn the rebound into the net.

Then Ritchie made a fine fingertip save to turn Williamson’s curling shot behind for a corner.

Brora continued to probe with Sutherland’s one-two with MacRae on the right allowing him to cross for Wright, but the on-loan Ross County striker lifted his shot over the crossbar.

In the 23rd minute the Cattachs doubled their advantage with MacDonald allowed time to cross on the left flank and MacRae rose at the back post to head the ball home.

Four minutes later MacRae had completed his hat-trick.

Huntly hadn’t got to grips with their opposition and another incisive Brora attack ended with Sutherland reaching the bye-line on the right before cutting the ball back for MacRae to slam home.

The home side moved the ball very well on a difficult surface and before the first half was finished Max Ewan had a shot deflected wide and MacRae hooked over as he looked for his fourth.

Cattachs keep probing

Brora started the second half on the front foot with Wright curling wide from the edge of the area.

Although it was MacRae who had scored in the first period, Sutherland was almost as influential, causing plenty of problems on the right flank.

It was more good play from Sutherland in the 50th minute which set-up MacDonald, but his dinked attempt was blocked by Ritchie.

Mark Nicolson was next to work the visiting goalkeeper, but the defender’s header from MacDonald’s corner was comfortably held by Ritchie.

On 54 minutes Huntly did carve out a clear opening with Cameron Heslop getting in behind, but as he tried to round Joe Malin Heslop was crowded out.

At the other end Williamson met another MacDonald corner but Murison cleared the ball off the line.

Brora continued to pour forward in numbers with Ally MacDonald shooting into the side-netting from the left side of the area and Sutherland had an effort deflected just over.

The Cattachs continued to create chances but some wayward finishing and saves from Ritchie meant they didn’t add to the score.

Dale Gillespie and Sutherland were both denied by the custodian in the final 20 minutes.

But with three minutes left Brora did add a fourth with Sutherland finding the bottom left corner from the edge of the area.

At the other end Joel Macbeath was clean through, but scuffed his shot tamely at Malin.