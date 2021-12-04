Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League: Jordan MacRae hat-trick helps Brora beat Huntly

By Callum Law
December 4, 2021, 4:50 pm
Jordan MacRae, centre, celebrates putting Brora in front against Huntly
Jordan MacRae, centre, celebrates putting Brora in front against Huntly

Jordan MacRae’s first half hat-trick helped Brora Rangers defeat Huntly 4-0 in the Breedon Highland League.

The striker’s treble set the Cattachs on their way to a victory, which lifts them to second in the table, with Ali Sutherland netting a late fourth.

For Huntly their disappointing run in the league continues, the Black and Golds have now lost seven successive league fixtures.

MacRae bags first half treble

It was the home side who had the first effort at goal with Colin Williamson heading over from Dale Gillespie’s corner in the sixth minute.

Shortly afterwards Gregor MacDonald’s strike from 25 yards was held by Huntly goalkeeper Ton Ritchie.

The Cattachs took the lead in the 10th minute with Glenn Murison penalised for a foul on MacRae 20 yards from goal.

MacRae took the free-kick and fired his right-footed effort into the right corner beyond Ritchie.

The Black and Golds were under pressure with Ritchie spilling Sutherland’s strike, but Matthew Wright couldn’t turn the rebound into the net.

Then Ritchie made a fine fingertip save to turn Williamson’s curling shot behind for a corner.

Brora’s Matthew Wright takes a touch against Huntly

Brora continued to probe with Sutherland’s one-two with MacRae on the right allowing him to cross for Wright, but the on-loan Ross County striker lifted his shot over the crossbar.

In the 23rd minute the Cattachs doubled their advantage with MacDonald allowed time to cross on the left flank and MacRae rose at the back post to head the ball home.

Four minutes later MacRae had completed his hat-trick.

Huntly hadn’t got to grips with their opposition and another incisive Brora attack ended with Sutherland reaching the bye-line on the right before cutting the ball back for MacRae to slam home.

The home side moved the ball very well on a difficult surface and before the first half was finished Max Ewan had a shot deflected wide and MacRae hooked over as he looked for his fourth.

Cattachs keep probing

Brora started the second half on the front foot with Wright curling wide from the edge of the area.

Although it was MacRae who had scored in the first period, Sutherland was almost as influential, causing plenty of problems on the right flank.

It was more good play from Sutherland in the 50th minute which set-up MacDonald, but his dinked attempt was blocked by Ritchie.

Mark Nicolson was next to work the visiting goalkeeper, but the defender’s header from MacDonald’s corner was comfortably held by Ritchie.

On 54 minutes Huntly did carve out a clear opening with Cameron Heslop getting in behind, but as he tried to round Joe Malin Heslop was crowded out.

At the other end Williamson met another MacDonald corner but Murison cleared the ball off the line.

Brora players celebrate Jordan MacRae’s second goal against Huntly

Brora continued to pour forward in numbers with Ally MacDonald shooting into the side-netting from the left side of the area and Sutherland had an effort deflected just over.

The Cattachs continued to create chances but some wayward finishing and saves from Ritchie meant they didn’t add to the score.

Dale Gillespie and Sutherland were both denied by the custodian in the final 20 minutes.

But with three minutes left Brora did add a fourth with Sutherland finding the bottom left corner from the edge of the area.

At the other end Joel Macbeath was clean through, but scuffed his shot tamely at Malin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal