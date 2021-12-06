Fraserburgh legend Ryan Christie makes management bow with junior outfit Maud

Fraserburgh legend Ryan Christie has taken his first steps into management with junior outfit Maud.

Christie, who called time on his playing career earlier this season, takes over on a deal until 2024.

The former Broch captain had taken up a role with the club’s under-21s after making more than 340 appearances for the club. He won 11 pieces of silverware during his time at Bellslea.

Maud currently sit third-bottom of the North Region Superleague with two wins from 12 games. They are away to Banchory St Ternan on Saturday.

The club said: “We’re confident with his knowledge of the game he has all the attributes to be successful at Maud and the whole club are behind him to bring on field success with a contract through until the end of season 2023-4.

“The club would also like to take this opportunity to thank previous manager Michael Grant and his coaching team, Bob Buchan and Pat McPherson, for all their hard work over the last exceptionally difficult couple of years, we wish them all the best for the future.”