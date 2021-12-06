Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Deveronvale defender Harry Noble signs contract extension

By Callum Law
December 6, 2021, 6:07 pm
Harry Noble has signed a new contract with Deveronvale
Harry Noble has signed a new contract with Deveronvale

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to Harry Noble returning to action after the defender penned a contract extension.

The 26-year-old – who is currently on the sidelines following an anterior cruciate ligament operation in May – has signed a new two-year deal to remain at Princess Royal Park.

Noble, who joined the Banffers in January 2018 is expected to return at the start of next season and boss Stewart is looking forward to that.

He said: “Harry has become a very important player for the club since he signed from Lossiemouth in January 2018.

“As well as being a committed and effective player on the field, Harry is a very positive influence in the dressing room and has been missed within the squad.

“I look forward to having him back and playing once his recovery is complete.”

Noble committing his future to the club is another boost for Deveronvale after Dane Ballard and Max Stewart did the same last month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal