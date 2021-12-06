Deveronvale defender Harry Noble signs contract extension

An error occurred. Please try again.

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is looking forward to Harry Noble returning to action after the defender penned a contract extension.

The 26-year-old – who is currently on the sidelines following an anterior cruciate ligament operation in May – has signed a new two-year deal to remain at Princess Royal Park.

Noble, who joined the Banffers in January 2018 is expected to return at the start of next season and boss Stewart is looking forward to that.

📝 Deveronvale are delighted to announce that fullback Harry Noble, 26, has signed a 2-year extension to his contract with the Club. Congratulations @HazNoble! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GaqtLWTsnO — Deveronvale Football Club (@DeveronvaleFC) December 6, 2021

He said: “Harry has become a very important player for the club since he signed from Lossiemouth in January 2018.

“As well as being a committed and effective player on the field, Harry is a very positive influence in the dressing room and has been missed within the squad.

“I look forward to having him back and playing once his recovery is complete.”

Noble committing his future to the club is another boost for Deveronvale after Dane Ballard and Max Stewart did the same last month.