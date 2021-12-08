Brothers Andrew and Craig MacAskill ready to battle for Aberdeenshire Shield final spot

An error occurred. Please try again.

They’ve previously won the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield playing together.

But brothers Andrew and Craig MacAskill are hoping to disappoint each other as Buckie Thistle and Banks o’ Dee battle for a place in the final of this season’s competition.

The sides meet at Victoria Park – provided the wintry weather which was forecast doesn’t lead to a postponement.

Andrew, 29, is hoping to lead the Jags into the final as they look for their first silverware since 2017.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Craig wants Dee to move a step closer to an Aberdeenshire double after they claimed the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup earlier this term.

Previous experience

Both brothers have experience of winning the Shield with Turriff United in 2015.

Andrew said: “Winning it with Turriff when both myself and Craig played was really good to win it together.

“It’s probably quite rare that you’re able to win something with your brother.

“I look back on it fondly, but it was quite a long time ago and that’s the last trophy I won, so I’m keen to get another one.

“Craig did it with Banks o’ Dee earlier this season when they won the Aberdeenshire Cup.

“Me and my dad were at the game and it was great to see Craig win it and I’d like something similar for myself this season.”

Craig added: “That was a good memory, it’s a while ago now, we’ve both got experience of winning it and we both know what it takes.

“It would be great for either of us to win the competition again, but hopefully it’s Banks o’ Dee who manage it.

“It’s a chance for us to get to another cup final, but every team left in the competition will fancy their chances of winning it, so it won’t be easy.

“But the opportunity is there for us to get to another final.

“We’ve shown against the likes of Formartine, Fraserburgh, Inverurie and Keith this season that we’re every bit as good as them.”

Build-up has been low key

The MacAskill brothers usually discuss their respective games with each other.

However, before this semi-final there hasn’t been too much chat.

Craig said: “I’ve not spoken to him about the game, so I’m not sure what he’s thinking about it.

“We know after the game one of us will be disappointed because we can’t both get to the final.

“In the immediate aftermath, we probably won’t speak to each other, but then on Thursday morning we’ll probably text each other about how we felt it went.

“We usually speak after most games so I don’t think this will be any different.”

Andrew added: “We’re always usually in regular contact, I spoke to him after his game on Saturday.

“I hope he does well – just not as well as we do.

“We know one of us will be disappointed afterwards and as soon as we get to Buckie we won’t be speaking to each other.

“We’ll catch up after the game. Usually I hope he does really well, but on this occasion for me it’s about getting Buckie into the final.”