Inverurie’s Calum Dingwall targets Aberdeenshire Shield success

An error occurred. Please try again.

Calum Dingwall wants to win trophies with Inverurie Locos after committing his future to the club.

The midfielder has signed a contract extension to remain at Harlaw Park until the summer of 2025, while youngster Jay Halliday penned a deal until the summer of 2023.

Weather-permitting, Locos face Huntly at Christie Park tonight in the semi-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Dingwall, 28, said: “I’ve enjoyed my time with the club so far after signing in 2018.

“There’s a good group of lads and I like the way the manager wants to play and the way he sees football and his vision for us going forward.

“I was happy to sign for another couple of years and for me it was a pretty straightforward decision really.

“The aim every season for us is to win trophies.

“We should be challenging at the top end of the league at the very least and competing for every trophy.

“We’ve got a good group of players, there are some experienced lads, but on the whole it’s a young team.

“These players will continue to improve and hopefully, if we keep the same squad we’ve got going forward, I’ve no doubt we’ll be challenging on every front.

“That starts with this game, which is a massive one for the club. Hopefully we can win it and get into the final.”

Huntly aim for final say

Huntly are looking to reach their first cup final since 2008.

This season the Black and Golds have been defeated by Inverurie in the Breedon Highland League and the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Defender Logan Johnstone is determined to avoid being on the losing side this time, but knows they will need to perform a lot better than in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Brora Rangers.

The 21-year-old added: “We’re definitely better than we showed on Saturday.

“We were so far off it, especially in the first half, we didn’t get up to the pace of the game and we need to be better.

“In the games we’ve had against Inverurie, they’ve generally been tight.

“We gave them a good game in the last two games and I feel like we’re due a victory against them and hopefully we can get that.

“It would be a big thing for the club and the supporters if we could get to a final.

“It’s been a long time since the club has been in the final and everyone from the board, the fans, the players and management have worked to try to make it happen and want to get there.”