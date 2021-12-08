Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Inverurie’s Calum Dingwall targets Aberdeenshire Shield success

By Callum Law
December 8, 2021, 6:00 am
Calum Dingwall, right has signed a new deal with Inverurie Locos and wants to win trophies with the club
Calum Dingwall, right has signed a new deal with Inverurie Locos and wants to win trophies with the club

Calum Dingwall wants to win trophies with Inverurie Locos after committing his future to the club.

The midfielder has signed a contract extension to remain at Harlaw Park until the summer of 2025, while youngster Jay Halliday penned a deal until the summer of 2023.

Weather-permitting, Locos face Huntly at Christie Park tonight in the semi-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Dingwall, 28, said: “I’ve enjoyed my time with the club so far after signing in 2018.

“There’s a good group of lads and I like the way the manager wants to play and the way he sees football and his vision for us going forward.

“I was happy to sign for another couple of years and for me it was a pretty straightforward decision really.

“The aim every season for us is to win trophies.

“We should be challenging at the top end of the league at the very least and competing for every trophy.

“We’ve got a good group of players, there are some experienced lads, but on the whole it’s a young team.

“These players will continue to improve and hopefully, if we keep the same squad we’ve got going forward, I’ve no doubt we’ll be challenging on every front.

“That starts with this game, which is a massive one for the club. Hopefully we can win it and get into the final.”

Huntly aim for final say

Huntly are looking to reach their first cup final since 2008.

This season the Black and Golds have been defeated by Inverurie in the Breedon Highland League and the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup.

Defender Logan Johnstone is determined to avoid being on the losing side this time, but knows they will need to perform a lot better than in Saturday’s 4-0 loss to Brora Rangers.

The 21-year-old added: “We’re definitely better than we showed on Saturday.

“We were so far off it, especially in the first half, we didn’t get up to the pace of the game and we need to be better.

Huntly defender Logan Johnstone hopes to reach the final of the Aberdeenshire Shield

“In the games we’ve had against Inverurie, they’ve generally been tight.

“We gave them a good game in the last two games and I feel like we’re due a victory against them and hopefully we can get that.

“It would be a big thing for the club and the supporters if we could get to a final.

“It’s been a long time since the club has been in the final and everyone from the board, the fans, the players and management have worked to try to make it happen and want to get there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]