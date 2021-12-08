Both Aberdeenshire Shield semi-finals postponed

An error occurred. Please try again.

Both Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield semi-finals have been postponed.

Buckie Thistle were due to face Banks o’ Dee at Victoria Park and Huntly were set to meet Inverurie Locos at Christie Park in the last four of the competition on Wednesday night.

However, heavy rain on Tuesday as a result of Storm Barra hitting the north-east led to both Victoria Park and Christie Park failing pitch inspections this afternoon.