Both Aberdeenshire Shield semi-finals postponed By Callum Law December 8, 2021, 12:54 pm Both Aberdeenshire Shield semi-finals have been postponed [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Both Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield semi-finals have been postponed. Buckie Thistle were due to face Banks o’ Dee at Victoria Park and Huntly were set to meet Inverurie Locos at Christie Park in the last four of the competition on Wednesday night. However, heavy rain on Tuesday as a result of Storm Barra hitting the north-east led to both Victoria Park and Christie Park failing pitch inspections this afternoon. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Inverurie’s Calum Dingwall targets Aberdeenshire Shield success Brothers Andrew and Craig MacAskill ready to battle for Aberdeenshire Shield final spot Former winner Sam Burnett looking for Highland League Cup success with Inverurie Locos Clash of free-scoring strikers as Clachnacuddin face Inverurie Locos