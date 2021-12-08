‘It’s great for the club’ – Mark Cowie thrilled as six Fraserburgh players extend contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Highland League

‘It’s great for the club’ – Mark Cowie thrilled as six Fraserburgh players extend contracts

By Callum Law
December 8, 2021, 4:48 pm
Sean Butcher is one of six Fraserburgh players to extend their contracts
Sean Butcher is one of six Fraserburgh players to extend their contracts

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is thrilled to have secured six players on contract extensions.

Jamie Beagrie, Grant Campbell, Lewis Davidson, Ryan Sargent and Sean Butcher have penned two-year extensions to remain with the Broch until the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, Kieran Simpson has signed a three-year deal to stay at Bellslea until the summer of 2025.

Fraserburgh are currently top of the Breedon Highland League and boss Cowie is looking forward to the rest of the campaign after those six extended their contracts.

He said: “It’s great for the club and it shows how far we’ve come and also where we want to go.

“It only took a matter of days really to get everyone together and get them signed and uploaded.

“We’re in a good position at the club and we want to reward the players’ loyalty and match each other’s ambitions.

“We want to do well in our league and compete for trophies and the boys have shown they want to do the same.

“They’re a massive part of us being where we are.”

Great to have them tied up

Cowie believes competing for honours consistently in recent years has helped Fraserburgh hold on to some of their key assets.

He added: “If we think players are better off away from the club then we’ll let them move because careers are too short to hold on to people, you’ve got to allow people to play the game.

“But when we want players to be part of the club it’s good to get them on long-term deals.

“It allows us to plan for the rest of this season and beyond.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is pleased to have most of his squad signed up

“It’s hard work from the club every year to get guys to commit. We’re in a fortunate position where the stuff we’re doing on the park is helping keep players at the club.

“It’s hard work, but it’s easier just now because the position we’re in boys want to be part of it.

“When you’ve worked as hard as they have to get us into this position why would you want to leave now?

“It’s great to have them tied up and added to the guys that are already stalwarts at the club.”

