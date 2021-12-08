‘It’s great for the club’ – Mark Cowie thrilled as six Fraserburgh players extend contracts

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is thrilled to have secured six players on contract extensions.

Jamie Beagrie, Grant Campbell, Lewis Davidson, Ryan Sargent and Sean Butcher have penned two-year extensions to remain with the Broch until the summer of 2024.

Meanwhile, Kieran Simpson has signed a three-year deal to stay at Bellslea until the summer of 2025.

Fraserburgh are currently top of the Breedon Highland League and boss Cowie is looking forward to the rest of the campaign after those six extended their contracts.

He said: “It’s great for the club and it shows how far we’ve come and also where we want to go.

“It only took a matter of days really to get everyone together and get them signed and uploaded.

“We’re in a good position at the club and we want to reward the players’ loyalty and match each other’s ambitions.

“We want to do well in our league and compete for trophies and the boys have shown they want to do the same.

“They’re a massive part of us being where we are.”

Great to have them tied up

Cowie believes competing for honours consistently in recent years has helped Fraserburgh hold on to some of their key assets.

He added: “If we think players are better off away from the club then we’ll let them move because careers are too short to hold on to people, you’ve got to allow people to play the game.

“But when we want players to be part of the club it’s good to get them on long-term deals.

“It allows us to plan for the rest of this season and beyond.

“It’s hard work from the club every year to get guys to commit. We’re in a fortunate position where the stuff we’re doing on the park is helping keep players at the club.

“It’s hard work, but it’s easier just now because the position we’re in boys want to be part of it.

“When you’ve worked as hard as they have to get us into this position why would you want to leave now?

“It’s great to have them tied up and added to the guys that are already stalwarts at the club.”