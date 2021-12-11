Charlie Brown believes new recruit Shane Harkness will increase Strathspey’s firepower against Wick

An error occurred. Please try again.

Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown hopes new signing Shane Harkness can help end their losing run.

The striker could make his debut for the Grantown Jags against Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park having joined on-loan from Rothes for the rest of the season.

Strathspey have lost their last seven games, but five of those have been against sides in the top seven in the Breedon Highland League.

Brown said: “I’ve watched Shane a few times at Rothes and he’s a very direct player.

“Once we’ve got him bedded in he’ll bring us powerful running in the forward areas.

“He’s good on the ball and hopefully he’ll find the net as well.

“Rothes have got high hopes for him and hopefully we can benefit from the ability he’s got as well.

“We’re positive going into these games, we’re trying to drill that into the players.

“If we play to our potential then these are winnable games.”

Scorries search for second shut-out

Wick boss Gary Manson is hoping the Scorries can keep their second clean sheet of the season as they look to make it three wins in four outings.

He added: “If you don’t concede the least you’ll get out of the game is a draw.

“It’s been difficult this season because we’ve struggled to get the same team on the pitch much.

“The back four has changed quite a bit and it’s been difficult to get consistency.

“But there have been positive signs of improvement in that area and the aim in every game is to keep a clean sheet.

“I’ve no worries whatsoever about us scoring goals, it’s just about keeping a clean sheet.”