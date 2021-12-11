Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland League

Charlie Brown believes new recruit Shane Harkness will increase Strathspey’s firepower against Wick

By Callum Law
December 11, 2021, 6:00 am
Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown could hand Shane Harkness a debut against Wick Academy
Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown could hand Shane Harkness a debut against Wick Academy

Strathspey Thistle manager Charlie Brown hopes new signing Shane Harkness can help end their losing run.

The striker could make his debut for the Grantown Jags against Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park having joined on-loan from Rothes for the rest of the season.

Strathspey have lost their last seven games, but five of those have been against sides in the top seven in the Breedon Highland League.

Brown said: “I’ve watched Shane a few times at Rothes and he’s a very direct player.

“Once we’ve got him bedded in he’ll bring us powerful running in the forward areas.

“He’s good on the ball and hopefully he’ll find the net as well.

“Rothes have got high hopes for him and hopefully we can benefit from the ability he’s got as well.

“We’re positive going into these games, we’re trying to drill that into the players.

“If we play to our potential then these are winnable games.”

Scorries search for second shut-out

Wick boss Gary Manson is hoping the Scorries can keep their second clean sheet of the season as they look to make it three wins in four outings.

He added: “If you don’t concede the least you’ll get out of the game is a draw.

“It’s been difficult this season because we’ve struggled to get the same team on the pitch much.

“The back four has changed quite a bit and it’s been difficult to get consistency.

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson is aiming to return to winning ways against Strathspey

“But there have been positive signs of improvement in that area and the aim in every game is to keep a clean sheet.

“I’ve no worries whatsoever about us scoring goals, it’s just about keeping a clean sheet.”

 

