Greg Buchan out to end Huntly’s losing run when Clachnacuddin visit

An error occurred. Please try again.

Huntly’s Greg Buchan is determined to start picking up points rather than plaudits.

The Black and Golds face Clachnacuddin at Christie Park having lost seven successive Breedon Highland League games.

Four of those defeats have been against sides in the top six and although Huntly have played well in some of those losses Buchan believes that counts for little.

The Strathbogie outfit are 13th in the table – but only six points behind Deveronvale in eighth – and the midfielder is setting his sights on closing the gap.

Buchan, 23, said: “When you’re playing against sides in the top six in the league you’re maybe not expected to get results.

“In the league we’re going to be playing the teams around us again and we need to start picking up points.

“I think as a squad we feel we’re better than where we are in the table, but it’s only if we put three, four or five wins together that we’ll show that.

“Over the last couple of months our league form has taken a hit.

“We’ve got to show what we’re capable of in these games because we managed to get good results at the start of the season.

“Teams will know what we’re about now so it will be harder for us.

“When you’re playing top six sides you maybe get a pat on the back for playing well but losing narrowly.

“But you don’t want to get a pat on the back for losing – you want to be getting results and picking up points.

“We’re hoping it’s just a matter of time before we put a run together.

“We’re hoping to climb back up and try to get into eighth. That’s a realistic target because there is a gap to the top seven.”

Clach geared up for interesting battle

Clach have also had a tricky run of fixtures having played four top six sides in their last five league fixtures.

But Grant Street Park gaffer Jordan MacDonald has been encouraged by those encounters.

He believes Clach – who are currently ninth – can climb higher, but admits eighth is the most realistic target with the top seven being 14 points clear of the chasing pack.

MacDonald added: “It’s important to make these games count, but the games before this were important.

“We wanted to get points out of them as well and gauge ourselves against the top teams.

“We’ve taken a lot from it, even if we didn’t take the points we felt we deserved, the boys have taken a lot of encouragement.

“Every game is the same for us, we don’t change, we’ll give Huntly the utmost respect.

“But our aim regardless of who we play is to go and win.

“It will be a really interesting battle for eighth. There’s a lot of teams bunched up and everyone will be thinking they can finish best of the rest this season.

“There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be aiming for that as well.”

Team news from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, league leaders Fraserburgh welcome Fort William to Bellslea, the Broch are without Jamie Beagrie and Aidan Combe.

Robbie Foster is back for Fort but David Nyembwe, Danny MacKintosh and Connor Moore miss out.

Inverurie Locos have Neil McLean and Kieran Adams missing for Lossiemouth’s visit to Harlaw Park.

Ross Elliott, Ally Bellingham and Ross Archibald are injured for the Coasters.

Forres Mechanics will have to do without Stuart Knight, Gordon McNab and Paul Brindle for their clash with Formartine United at Mosset Park. Jonny Smith is still absent for the visitors.

Buckie Thistle play Turriff United at Victoria Park with Owen Kinsella out for the visitors.