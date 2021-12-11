Highland League: Formartine United edge out Forres Mechanics

An error occurred. Please try again.

Formartine United beat Forres Mechanics 1-0 at Mosset Park in the Breedon Highland League.

Stuart Smith’s early goal extended the Pitmedden side’s unbeaten run in the league to 10 games.

Meanwhile, Forres are still waiting for their first points under manager Gordon Connelly.

However, there were some encouraging signs for the Can-Cans, who matched the visitors for almost all of this contest.

United strike early

Formartine made an enterprising start and took the lead after seven minutes.

A short corner on the left culminated in Kevin Hanratty crossing to the front post and Smith was there to head home from close range.

Although the Pitmedden side knocked the ball about nicely in the first period they didn’t create many chances.

The only other moments of alarm for the Forres defence were a Graeme Rodger cross which almost found Scott Lisle.

Then shortly before half-time Rodger burst away from Martin Groat to break through on goal, but goalkeeper Lee Herbert cleared the danger.

For the Can-Cans Callum Johnston’s curling effort from the left side of the area was well-saved by visiting custodian Ewen Macdonald in the 18th minute.

Five minutes later Dale Wood’s low cross from the right teed up Jack Grant, but he shot wide of the front post from six yards.

Cagey second half

The game continued to be played at a good tempo in the second half, but chances were at a premium.

Forres tried to get more players up to support striker Lee Fraser in attack, but they still had difficulties carving out clear-cut opportunities.

With 20 minutes left Formartine went close to doubling their lead when Rodger wriggled free in the box and unleashed a left-footed shot which Herbert did well to palm to safety.

In the 84th minute United substitute Jonny Smith headed narrowly wide from Andrew Greig’s cross as the visitors continued to probe.

With three minutes left Smith did net from Daniel Park’s free-kick, but he was flagged offside.

Forres to their credit kept pushing until the final whistle, but Joe Gauld’s shot over from 18 yards was as close as they came to an equaliser.

In injury time Formartine had one last opportunity with Park weaving his way down the left flank before cutting inside and shooting just wide.