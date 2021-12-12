Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland League leaders Fraserburgh thump Fort William 12-0 at Bellslea

By Dave Edwards
December 12, 2021, 5:00 pm
Fraserburgh substitute Ryan Sargent scores his first goal after coming on at half time. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Breedon Highland League leaders Fraserburgh did their goal difference a power of good by demolishing Fort William 12-0 with a scintillating display of attacking football.

The Lochaber side, who were put to the sword by some clinical finishing, paid a heavy price for having only one substitute on the bench as they finished the game with only nine players on the pitch due to injuries.

Had it not been for the brilliance of overworked goalkeeper Mateusz Kulbacki in the first half the visitors’ defeat would have been much heavier, as he repeatedly came to his side’s rescue with a series of tremendous saves.

Broch boss Mark Cowie said: “I’m a big believer in momentum. We have a few games coming up and if the guys set the standards that leads into the next game and the one after that.

“At times we were unplayable. In the second half we were relentless and every time we went forward we looked like scoring.

“Fort picked up a couple of injuries which wasn’t great for them – we had a job to do and we did it convincingly.”

Sean Butcher celebrates scoring for Fraserburgh against Fort William. Picture by Wullie Marr.

Fraserburgh, who had new signing from Deveronvale, Ross Aitken, on the bench, opened the scoring in the 10th minute when referee Joel Kennedy adjudged that Darren Brew tripped Sean Butcher just inside the penalty area and Paul Campbell fired home the spot-kick.

Six minutes later Fraserburgh made it 2-0 when Sean Butcher pounced to stab the ball over the line from a couple of yards,

Two minutes later the visitors’ goalkeeper brilliantly turned a ferocious 20-yard strike from Lewis Duncan over the crossbar.

Kulbacki then dived to tip away a stinging 15-yard Barbour drive and three minutes later the Fort keeper stuck out a leg to stop a close-range effort from danger-man Barbour.

But Barbour was not to be denied and in the 34th minute his effort crept in at the back post.

Five minutes later the Fort keeper pulled off an excellent save to hold in to a point-blank Barbour header.

Fraserburgh substitute Ryan Sargent scores his second goal after coming on at the break. 

Fort were undone again in the 53rd minute when Duncan curled the ball past Kulbacki from 12 yards.

Four minutes later substitute Ryan Sargent was on hand to tap the ball over the line and Sargent struck again on the hour mark with a fierce 18-yard drive.

Paul Young got in on the act with a strike from the edge of the penalty area before Barbour made it 8-0 from close-range.

Scott Barbour celebrates scoring the first goal of his hat trick. Picture by Wullie Marr.

In the 74th minute it was 9-0 when Kieran Simpson clipped it home before Duncan made it double figures from 15 yards.

Four minutes from time Barbour added another with a close-range header and there was still time for Duncan to complete the scoring from the penalty spot.

Disappointed Fort caretaker-manager Tommylee Taylor said: “We were well-organised in the first half and we didn’t give them much time and space in the key areas but they upped it a notch or two and piled on the pressure.

“Matty Kulbacki has been brilliant in every game for us and I honestly don’t know how he manages to pull of some of the saves he makes for us.”

