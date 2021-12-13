Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle record ninth successive victory to move up to second spot

By Reporter
December 13, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 13, 2021, 1:45 pm
Marcus Goodall was on target for Buckie Thistle.
Marcus Goodall was on target for Buckie Thistle.

Buckie Thistle climbed to second place in the Highland League table and made it nine league wins in a row with a hard-fought victory over 10-man Turriff United at Victoria Park.

Late goals from Sam Pugh and substitute Marcus Goodall were enough to give Graeme Stewart’s side the victory.

The Buckie boss praised his side’s team spirit but wasn’t impressed with their display.

He said: “We didn’t play well. The injuries we have are not an excuse and the pitch wasn’t great either but that can’t be helped and it’s the same for both teams.

“I’m delighted with the win but we need to do better. To be fair to them, the boys battled all the way to get the win.

“They (Turriff) played okay and might have deserved a point, but they didn’t threaten us second half at all.

“Marcus Goodall made a difference when he came on. We’ve missed him and he wasn’t supposed to be on the bench today as he’s still feeling his hamstring.”

Graeme Stewart, the Buckie Thistle boss.

On winning their ninth league game in a row: “We need to keep winning. No one else at the top is slipping up and we’ve another tough game at Keith next weekend.”

Turriff manager Dean Donaldson was frustrated with Ethan Smith’s early red card.

He said: “The sending off was very disappointing.

“It’s a lazy challenge, even if he (Scott Adams) goes through and scores, we have 89 minutes left to pull it back.

“We defended well enough from there, but we need to take our chances against teams like Buckie.

“It’s a transitional season for us, we’re trying to improve these young lads in every department and hope they can kick on from there.”

Turriff made a disastrous start to the match when Ethan Smith pulled down Scott Adams as he raced onto Kevin Fraser’s through ball in the opening minute. Ref Graham Beaton deemed it to be a goalscoring opportunity and showed Smith a red card.

Turriff had the best chance so far in the 20th minute, but Keir Smith put his volley straight at Kevin Main from 10 yards.

Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson admitted the early sending off made life hard for his side.

Buckie missed a glorious chance to go ahead right on half time, Jack Murray getting on the end of a superb ball in from Andrew MacAskill, but he could only direct his header tamely wide.

Murray had a header cleared off the line just beyond the hour mark, then Matthew Mcdonald broke clear only to dink his effort beyond both Main and the far post.

The home side finally broke through eight minutes later when, from a MacAskill free kick, Murray headed the ball back across goal for Pugh to fire home from close range.

Buckie sealed the win in injury time, Goodall latching onto a long clearance from a corner to race forward and slot a cool finish into the far corner from 15 yards.

