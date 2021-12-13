Inverurie Locos boss pleased to win ‘strange game’ against Lossiemouth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Inverurie Locos boss Richard Hastings admitted his players made life difficult for themselves before eventually seeing off Lossiemouth with a 5-2 win at Harlaw Park.

It looked like it was going to be a comfortable afternoon for the home side until the visitors battled back but the Red and Blacks took the points with good finishing.

Locos boss Hastings said: “It was a strange game.

“We started strongly, which we asked the boys to do, but we let Lossiemouth back in.

“If you give them the chance they take it. It was created from our errors and Lossie capitalised.

“We had to look at what we can do better in the second half. We made the changes and couldn’t have asked more of the boys as they won it 3-0 in the second half.

“It was not a vintage performance but the type of goals we’re getting is pleasing. We work hard in training and it’s paying off. We’re a threat to every team in the league.”

The opener for Locos arrived after four minutes when an in-swinging corner from man of the match Jamie Michie was headed home at the near post by centre-half Mark Souter.

Kieran Shanks has been in blistering form all season and he netted the second in 15 minutes on the rebound after the initial effort was cleared from the line.

However Lossie were gifted a way back into the game midway through the half when an attempted clearing header by Souter went flying past his own goalkeeper Andy Reid for a spectacular own goal.

A bigger shock for the hosts came in 33 minutes when midfielder Ryan Sewell embarked on a solo run before drilling low past Reid.

With the temperature dropping in the second half, the drama continued to unfold.

In 52 minutes, Shanks powerfully held off his opponent and provided the incisive pass for Nathan Meres to slip the ball past Logan Ross.

Second half substitute Neil Gauld missed the chance to add to the score when he scooped a penalty over the crossbar.

But the fourth duly came in 76 minutes when Robert Ward’s cross was deflected into the net for the second own goal of the game, this time by Dean Stewart.

Shanks netted his second of the game from close range in 84 minutes to complete the scoring.

Lossie boss Joe Russell said: “It was a spirited display.

“We had to dig deep after being two down but got back into it with a touch of fortune in the own goal then a great goal from Ryan Sewell. He’s not been firing on all cylinders but was much better here.

“We didn’t get much luck after that. Although justice was done with the penalty miss, the dynamic changed after that.

“We need to get the hard luck stories out of our system.”