Injury-time winner earns Nairn County the points in nine-goal thriller against Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Injury-time winner earns Nairn County the points in nine-goal thriller against Deveronvale

By Reporter
December 13, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 13, 2021, 8:00 am
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp
Nairn County manager Ronnie Sharp

Nairn County grabbed a dramatic injury time winner against Deveronvale to claim victory in a nine-goal encounter that raced from end to end from start to finish.

Poor defending from both teams at Princess Royal Park saw their defences breached far too easily, but it was Nairn manager Ronnie Sharp who was happier at the final whistle with his side 5-4 winners.

The away boss said “It was a real rollercoaster of a game as we controlled the early stages and missed two great chances before scoring.

“Our keeper then made a mistake to let Vale back into the game and then we lost another poor goal, but we got level thanks to a penalty and showed a bit of character.

“We finally won it thanks to a great strike from Kyle MacDonald and, considering we had 12 players missing, it is a great result.

“Our team at present is basically made up of lads that are in the reserves and they have come in and done an excellent job for us.

“We are just delighted to get the win and the points, because we didn’t defend well but scored some good goals with a very young team.”

Vale manager Craig Stewart has had a difficult week. with his assistant Mike Morrison resigning due to work commitments, while his captain Ross Aitken and holding midfielder Matty Wallace both left the club.

He said “To be honest we were not good enough and you should never lose five goals at home – having scored four should be enough to win any game.

“However, when you sell your better players then that is what is going to happen and we are in for a tough second half to the season and that is the bottom line.

“It’s not easy to get players of that quality to the club, but – having said that – we got ourselves into winning positions. I don’t really know how we scored four goals as we created very little, but we defended really poorly, allowing the Nairn attack far too much space to get their goals.”

Angus Dey put Nairn ahead after just 12 minutes, but Andy Hunter scored after 30 minutes to pull Vale level and the trialist added a second two minutes later with a fine finish from the edge of the box.

Vale were incensed to have a penalty awarded against them on the stroke of half time, but Ciaron Young made no mistake from the spot to level things up again at the interval.

A superb 20-yard lob from Ross Williamson put Nairn ahead after 54 minutes, but Innes McKay squared things up again four minutes later, before Sam Gordon drilled a 10-yard drive into the net as County went ahead again.

Cohen Ramsey turned a fine Jamie Tinnock cross beyond his keeper as Vale got the eighth goal of the game after 80 minutes, but an injury time strike from substitute Kyle MacDonald won it for County as he produced a fantastic finish from 25 yards to end the game in sensational style.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]