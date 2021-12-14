Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brechin aim to keep Highland League flag flying in the Scottish Cup

By Callum Law
December 14, 2021, 6:00 am
Michael Paton wants to help Brechin into round four of the Scottish Cup
Michael Paton is keen for Brechin City to keep the Breedon Highland League flag flying in the Scottish Cup.

The Hedgemen tackle Darvel at Recreation Park in their Scottish Cup third round replay.

Brechin are the Highland League’s last representatives in the competition this season and Paton wants to reach round four.

The midfielder, 32, said: “It would be good for the league, good for the club and great for the players if we can get through.

“Getting through would be another motivation for us to keep doing what we’re doing and keep winning.

“But we know know it’s going to be tough against Darvel and that’s our focus just now.

“It would be massive for the club to get through, especially as the team has only been together six months.

“In our last 13 games we’ve had 11 wins, so we’re on a good streak and hopefully we can continue that.”

Trip to Gayfield at stake

The winner of the replay will earn a trip to Championship high-flyers Arbroath in the fourth round.

Brechin and Darvel drew 1-1 at Glebe Park on November 29 with the replay postponed twice since then.

Andy Kirk’s charges know what to expect after that stalemate in Angus and Paton expects a similarly tight encounter in the replay.

He added: “Just to get into the next round is a big enough incentive, but we know it’s Arbroath now.

“We just need to do what we can to make sure it’s us getting that chance to play Arbroath.

“We expect a very competitive game against Darvel, just the same as the last one.

“You can see they have a lot of experienced players and a lot of quality in their team.”

