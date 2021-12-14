Brechin aim to keep Highland League flag flying in the Scottish Cup

An error occurred. Please try again.

Michael Paton is keen for Brechin City to keep the Breedon Highland League flag flying in the Scottish Cup.

The Hedgemen tackle Darvel at Recreation Park in their Scottish Cup third round replay.

Brechin are the Highland League’s last representatives in the competition this season and Paton wants to reach round four.

The midfielder, 32, said: “It would be good for the league, good for the club and great for the players if we can get through.

“Getting through would be another motivation for us to keep doing what we’re doing and keep winning.

“But we know know it’s going to be tough against Darvel and that’s our focus just now.

“It would be massive for the club to get through, especially as the team has only been together six months.

“In our last 13 games we’ve had 11 wins, so we’re on a good streak and hopefully we can continue that.”

Trip to Gayfield at stake

The winner of the replay will earn a trip to Championship high-flyers Arbroath in the fourth round.

Brechin and Darvel drew 1-1 at Glebe Park on November 29 with the replay postponed twice since then.

Andy Kirk’s charges know what to expect after that stalemate in Angus and Paton expects a similarly tight encounter in the replay.

He added: “Just to get into the next round is a big enough incentive, but we know it’s Arbroath now.

“We just need to do what we can to make sure it’s us getting that chance to play Arbroath.

“We expect a very competitive game against Darvel, just the same as the last one.

“You can see they have a lot of experienced players and a lot of quality in their team.”