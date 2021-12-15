Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrew Skinner happy to don the gloves for Strathspey Thistle

By Callum Law
December 15, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 15, 2021, 11:50 am
Andrew Skinner was forced to play in goal for Strathspey Thistle
Andrew Skinner was forced to play in goal for Strathspey Thistle

Andrew Skinner joked about wanting goalkeeper gloves for Christmas after his cameo between the sticks for Strathspey Thistle.

The midfielder deputised in goal for the Grantown Jags during Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

Robbie Donaldson was sent off after 47 minutes and with Strathspey’s other custodian Michael MacCallum out injured, Skinner – who has played in goal in training in recent weeks – donned the gloves and didn’t concede against the Scorries.

The 27-year-old said: “It was a pretty straightforward thing because Michael MacCallum has been injured for the last month or so because he broke a finger.

“That’s meant we’ve only had one goalie at training so when we’ve been playing games in training I’ve generally been last man back and gone in goal.

“It’s weird what happened with Robbie getting sent off so the natural thing was more me to go in goal.

“I prefer being outfield but it is something I’ve enjoyed because it has allowed me to speak to the back four and make sure they’re organised.

“It was nice to pick up a clean sheet during my time in goal against Wick – that’s something I can add to my CV in the Highland League.”

Rookie keeper expected to be busy

Skinner was happy to help his team by going in goal and thought he may have been busier against Wick.

The former Buckie Thistle, Nairn County and Clachnacuddin player added: “I thought I might have been peppered with more shots or even crosses because I’m not the tallest.

“But I didn’t have to deal with too many shots, I made four or five saves, but I wouldn’t say any of them were extraordinary.

“I’ve recently been given a new position as a more attacking player and I’m trying to get used to that and now I’ve been in goal.

“I’ll have to ask for goalie gloves for Christmas now I think.

“But if I make any mistakes at training now I’ll be getting pelters I’d imagine.”

