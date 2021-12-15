Andrew Skinner happy to don the gloves for Strathspey Thistle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Andrew Skinner joked about wanting goalkeeper gloves for Christmas after his cameo between the sticks for Strathspey Thistle.

The midfielder deputised in goal for the Grantown Jags during Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

Robbie Donaldson was sent off after 47 minutes and with Strathspey’s other custodian Michael MacCallum out injured, Skinner – who has played in goal in training in recent weeks – donned the gloves and didn’t concede against the Scorries.

The 27-year-old said: “It was a pretty straightforward thing because Michael MacCallum has been injured for the last month or so because he broke a finger.

“That’s meant we’ve only had one goalie at training so when we’ve been playing games in training I’ve generally been last man back and gone in goal.

“It’s weird what happened with Robbie getting sent off so the natural thing was more me to go in goal.

“I prefer being outfield but it is something I’ve enjoyed because it has allowed me to speak to the back four and make sure they’re organised.

“It was nice to pick up a clean sheet during my time in goal against Wick – that’s something I can add to my CV in the Highland League.”

Rookie keeper expected to be busy

Skinner was happy to help his team by going in goal and thought he may have been busier against Wick.

The former Buckie Thistle, Nairn County and Clachnacuddin player added: “I thought I might have been peppered with more shots or even crosses because I’m not the tallest.

“But I didn’t have to deal with too many shots, I made four or five saves, but I wouldn’t say any of them were extraordinary.

“I’ve recently been given a new position as a more attacking player and I’m trying to get used to that and now I’ve been in goal.

“I’ll have to ask for goalie gloves for Christmas now I think.

“But if I make any mistakes at training now I’ll be getting pelters I’d imagine.”