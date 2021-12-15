Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huntly reach Aberdeenshire Shield final with thrilling win over Inverurie

By Callum Law
December 15, 2021, 9:53 pm Updated: December 15, 2021, 9:55 pm
Huntly goalkeeper Tom Ritchie punches the ball clear against Inverurie Locos
Huntly came from behind to defeat Inverurie Locos 2-1 at Christie Park to reach the final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Nathan Meres put the Railwaymen ahead, but goals from Kyle Dalling and Greg Buchan sent the Black and Golds into their first final since 2008.

Allan Hale’s side will take on Buckie Thistle or Banks o’ Dee in the final. 

Entertaining first period

The tie was played at a frenetic tempo from the outset with little time afforded in a congested midfield area.

It was Inverurie who had the first half chance after quarter of an hour, but Neil Gauld’s snap-shot flashed over from 20 yards.

Huntly were looking to exploit the pace of Gavin Elphinstone on the right flank, but for the majority of the first half the home side’s balls in behind weren’t accurate enough to release the winger.

The Black and Golds’ first chance came down the other flank with Kyle Dalling’s clipped pass finding Logan Johnstone, but he sliced a shot wide from the edge of the box.

On the half hour mark Gauld had an opportunity for the visitors, but he couldn’t control Kieran Shanks’ cutback when well-placed inside the area.

Huntly’s Alex Thoirs tries to get away from Inverurie’s Neil Gauld

In the 34th minute Huntly carved out an excellent opening. Elphinstone nipped in ahead of Mark Souter on the left and managed to pick out Greg Buchan in the middle, but he stabbed a shot over from 10 yards.

Action was flowing from end to end and shortly before half-time Shanks headed wide from Gauld’s pinpoint cross following a period of Inverurie pressure.

The last chance of the first period was for Huntly, however, Mark Souter made a great block to thwart Buchan.

Locos make breakthrough

The Railwaymen had the first opening of the second half with Shanks’ diagonal from left to right finding Meres, but Huntly goalkeeper Tom Ritchie blocked the effort.

At the other end Andy Reid did well to hold Jack MacIver’s dipping drive from 25 yards.

In the 55th minute Gauld slipped Shanks clear on the right side of the area, but Ritchie blocked the powerful drive.

But seconds later Locos did grab the opener with Shanks playing the perfect pass down the right channel for Meres who raced in behind and finished confidently beyond Ritchie.

In response to falling behind Huntly boss Allan Hale sent on two strikers with Joel MacBeath and Fergus Alberts introduced from the bench.

In the 64th minute Elphinstone had a decent opening at the back post from Jack MacIver’s cross, but he couldn’t sort his feet out and scuffed the ball wide.

Inverurie striker Kieran Shanks tries to get away from Huntly defenders

On 72 minutes Huntly equalised when MacIver’s corner dropped for Dalling and his shot was from 14 yards was ruled to have crossed the line by assistant referee Jack Bell -despite Inverurie’s protests that Reid had kept it out.

Four minutes later the home side took the lead with MacBeath burrowing his way down the right and found Alberts with a low cross.

The striker’s shot was blocked by Reid but Alberts followed up and bundled the ball back towards goal and Buchan slid in and forced it into the net.

