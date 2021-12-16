Allan Hale proud of Huntly after reaching Aberdeenshire Shield final – but Inverurie dismayed by equaliser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Allan Hale proud of Huntly after reaching Aberdeenshire Shield final – but Inverurie dismayed by equaliser

By Callum Law
December 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Greg Buchan celebrates scoring Huntly's second goal against Inverurie Locos in the Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final
Allan Hale was delighted to lead Huntly to their first final since 2008 after defeating Inverurie Locos 2-1 in the semi-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Nathan Meres fired the Railwaymen in front early in the second half, but Kyle Dalling’s controversial equaliser and Greg Buchan’s counter earned the Black and Golds victory and a final meeting with Buckie Thistle or Banks o’ Dee.

Boss Hale said: “I’m so proud of the players, they’ve been through a lot of adversity in recent weeks when results haven’t been positive.

“But the spirit, work ethic and belief in what we’re trying achieve has never dampened.

“Locos are an excellent side, they’ve been very consistent and have quality all over the pitch.

“We had to stifle their threats and I thought we did, although we rode our luck at times, but you need that against a good side.

“For what we lack in consistency and quality we made up for with our heart, spirit and determination.

Inverurie defender Mark Souter, left, is closed down by Huntly’s Fergus Alberts

“I’m delighted for the supporters and everyone at the club.

“You could see what it meant to everyone, it’s been almost 14 years since Huntly’s been in a final.

“Huntly’s a big club, we’re well-supported and the supporters have belief in the process.

“I’m sure they’re frustrated at times with some performances and results, but they can see we’re trying to create a club where everyone’s in it together.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the players and it’s a first final for me as a Highland League manager.”

Differing views on equaliser

Huntly’s equaliser was controversial with assistant referee Jack Bell ruling Dalling’s shot from Jack MacIver’s corner had crossed the line.

Inverurie were incensed and protested that goalkeeper Andy Reid had kept the ball out.

Hale added: “The officials have got to make decisions and you feel for them at times.

“It’s one of them where if it’s the other way round I’m sure Inverurie would be screaming that it was in.”

Locos manager Richard Hastings had a different view.

He said: “It’s a tough one to take. The game was going fine for us and then decisions come into it.

Inverurie goalkeeper Andy Reid is sprawled on the goal line with the ball also on the line, however, the officials deemed it had crossed the line

“It clearly wasn’t over the line, but what can you do? That gives Huntly a big lift and changes the game completely.

“As much as it was a catalyst for them we still needed to defend better for the second goal.

“As much as it’s an injustice you can’t blame the fact we lost on that – we still need to defend better.

“I didn’t speak to the referee after the game – what’s  the point?

“The reaction of the players says it all. Our goalie says he has saved it on the line.”

Black and Golds come from behind

There was plenty of chances in the first half, but neither side could make the breakthrough.

Inverurie took the lead on 55 minutes with Kieran Shanks’ through ball releasing Meres and on the right side of the area and he produced a cool finish.

Huntly equalised through Dalling in the 72nd minute and four minutes later they went ahead.

Fergus Alberts’ initial shot was saved by Reid, but the striker followed up and forced the ball back towards goal and Buchan slid in to turn it into the net.

