Allan Hale proud of Huntly after reaching Aberdeenshire Shield final – but Inverurie dismayed by equaliser

Allan Hale was delighted to lead Huntly to their first final since 2008 after defeating Inverurie Locos 2-1 in the semi-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield.

Nathan Meres fired the Railwaymen in front early in the second half, but Kyle Dalling’s controversial equaliser and Greg Buchan’s counter earned the Black and Golds victory and a final meeting with Buckie Thistle or Banks o’ Dee.

Boss Hale said: “I’m so proud of the players, they’ve been through a lot of adversity in recent weeks when results haven’t been positive.

“But the spirit, work ethic and belief in what we’re trying achieve has never dampened.

“Locos are an excellent side, they’ve been very consistent and have quality all over the pitch.

“We had to stifle their threats and I thought we did, although we rode our luck at times, but you need that against a good side.

“For what we lack in consistency and quality we made up for with our heart, spirit and determination.

“I’m delighted for the supporters and everyone at the club.

“You could see what it meant to everyone, it’s been almost 14 years since Huntly’s been in a final.

“Huntly’s a big club, we’re well-supported and the supporters have belief in the process.

“I’m sure they’re frustrated at times with some performances and results, but they can see we’re trying to create a club where everyone’s in it together.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the players and it’s a first final for me as a Highland League manager.”

Differing views on equaliser

Huntly’s equaliser was controversial with assistant referee Jack Bell ruling Dalling’s shot from Jack MacIver’s corner had crossed the line.

Inverurie were incensed and protested that goalkeeper Andy Reid had kept the ball out.

Hale added: “The officials have got to make decisions and you feel for them at times.

“It’s one of them where if it’s the other way round I’m sure Inverurie would be screaming that it was in.”

Locos manager Richard Hastings had a different view.

He said: “It’s a tough one to take. The game was going fine for us and then decisions come into it.

“It clearly wasn’t over the line, but what can you do? That gives Huntly a big lift and changes the game completely.

“As much as it was a catalyst for them we still needed to defend better for the second goal.

“As much as it’s an injustice you can’t blame the fact we lost on that – we still need to defend better.

“I didn’t speak to the referee after the game – what’s the point?

“The reaction of the players says it all. Our goalie says he has saved it on the line.”

Black and Golds come from behind

There was plenty of chances in the first half, but neither side could make the breakthrough.

Inverurie took the lead on 55 minutes with Kieran Shanks’ through ball releasing Meres and on the right side of the area and he produced a cool finish.

Huntly equalised through Dalling in the 72nd minute and four minutes later they went ahead.

Fergus Alberts’ initial shot was saved by Reid, but the striker followed up and forced the ball back towards goal and Buchan slid in to turn it into the net.