Ally MacDonald wants Brora to stake title claim against Fraserburgh

Brora Rangers defender Ally MacDonald is determined to show their title credentials against Breedon Highland League leaders Fraserburgh.

It’s third against first at Dudgeon Park and a victory for the Cattachs against the Broch would move them to within a point of the table-toppers.

Brora were defeated 6-2 at Bellsea in August with manager Steven Mackay resigning in the wake of that defeat.

But MacDonald believes the Sutherland outfit have come a long way since then.

‘We’ve got things together again’

The 33-year-old said: “When I think back to that game, maybe a result like that needed to happen.

“Maybe the camp had gone a little bit flat and a result like that was going to happen at some point the way things were.

“We didn’t foresee Steven’s decision afterwards, but I think we all had to reflect on what we were doing right, what we were doing wrong and what we could do better.

“With Craig Campbell and Neil Macdonald taking over, they’ve been great for morale and positivity and the boys have wanted to show we’re still here to win games and still want to try to win leagues.

“We’ve got things together again since that Fraserburgh game.

“From the outside it maybe looked like things weren’t good and we were being written off, but internally we’ve always known we’re a good team.

“We know that’s not us and we’re better than that. We’ve always believed if we could put a good run together we’d be in a position to challenge and that’s what we’ve done.

“Fraserburgh had a great start, but we’ve shown if you have a good run you can close the gap.

“If we were to lose this game, we would still fancy pushing Fraserburgh all the way.

“But I think, if we could win, it would put a statement out that we’re here to win the league.

“We’re going up against a team that’s flying high and that battered us the last time so we’ve got the chance to right a few wrongs.”

Head to heads key for Campbell

Fraserburgh have taken 46 points from a possible 51 in the league and striker Paul Campbell believes the meetings with their closest challengers are crucial.

The 28-year-old added: “I think you’ve got to do well in the games against the teams around you.

“I’m not saying you’ve got to win every one of them, but I don’t think you can afford to lose too many of them.

“We’re looking to take something, but we appreciate the quality of our opposition.

“We managed to get three points at home, so if we could get another three against Brora that would be a great achievement for us.

“We know it will be difficult, but we’re going there to try to win – we won’t be holding back.”

Campbell is back in the reckoning having overcome back and Achilles problems this season.

He said: “I got an hour against Fort William (last Saturday) and got a goal and hopefully I can contribute against Brora.”

Team news from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon is Clachnacuddin’s only absentee for their meeting with Wick Academy at Grant Street Park.

The Scorries are missing Ross Allan, Jack Henry, Brandon Sinclair, Ryan Campbell, Richard Macadie and Alan Farquhar, but Andrew Hardwick and Danny Mackay return.

Lossiemouth host Huntly at Grant Park with Niall Kennedy, Jared Kennedy, Ross Elliott and Ally Bellingham all unavailable.

The Black and Golds, who have secured winger Gavin Elphinstone and goalkeeper Euan Storrier on new contracts until 2025, are buoyed by reaching the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Cup final in midweek.

Nairn County are again set to be without a host of regulars when Rothes visit Station Park. Allen Mackenzie is out for the Speysiders, with Alan Pollock a doubt.

Strathspey Thistle and Forres Mechanics clash at Seafield Park. Jordan Wardrope, Craig MacKenzie and goalkeepers Michael MacCallum and Robbie Donaldson are out for the hosts, with ex-Fort William stopper Ryan Hunter set to be between the sticks.

Paul Brindle and Gordon McNab are sidelined for the visitors.