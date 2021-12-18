Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Highland League

Buckie boss Graeme Stewart aims for 10 league wins in a row

By Callum Law
December 18, 2021, 6:00 am
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart wants his side to be relentless against Keith


Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart has called on his side to be relentless as they look to make it 10 Breedon Highland League wins in succession.

The Jags – who are second in the table – face Keith at Kynoch Park.

Boss Stewart said: “We need to keep our run going because the teams at the top aren’t dropping any points.

“Fraserburgh, Brora and Brechin are relentless and we need to be the same.

“We’ve got to try to stick to their coattails.”

Kyle MacLeod, Adam MacLeod and Callum Murray are all out for Buckie with Hamish Munro, Lewis MacKinnon and Kevin Fraser doubtful.

Maroons back in action

Keith will be in action for the first time in three weeks following postponements and have brought in a temporary floodlight to ensure the game can be played after Storm Arwen led to one of their lights collapsing.

Boss Craig Ewen said: “We’re glad to get a game, Buckie are riding high at the top end and it will be a tough game.

“It’s a good test for us, I think we’re improving in certain aspects.

“We’ve got a bit of confidence and, if we could replicate our performance when beating Nairn three weeks ago, hopefully we wouldn’t be far away.”

Liam Strachan and Przemyslaw Nawrocki are suspended for the Maroons with Connor Grant, Liam Duncan, Kyle Irvine and Nizam Abdulkarim also missing.

Michael Selfridge is back and Tom Andrews is also close to making his return.

Elsewhere, Fort William welcome back Danny MacKintosh and David Nyembwe for their game against Formartine United at North Lodge Park.

Callum Browit and Joseph Owusu-Barnieh have been passed fit after coming off injured last weekend, but Alexander White, Louis Kane and Connor Moore are missing.

Jonny Crawford is a doubt for the Pitmedden side.

