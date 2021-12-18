Buckie boss Graeme Stewart aims for 10 league wins in a row

An error occurred. Please try again.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart has called on his side to be relentless as they look to make it 10 Breedon Highland League wins in succession.

The Jags – who are second in the table – face Keith at Kynoch Park.

Boss Stewart said: “We need to keep our run going because the teams at the top aren’t dropping any points.

“Fraserburgh, Brora and Brechin are relentless and we need to be the same.

“We’ve got to try to stick to their coattails.”

Kyle MacLeod, Adam MacLeod and Callum Murray are all out for Buckie with Hamish Munro, Lewis MacKinnon and Kevin Fraser doubtful.

Maroons back in action

Keith will be in action for the first time in three weeks following postponements and have brought in a temporary floodlight to ensure the game can be played after Storm Arwen led to one of their lights collapsing.

Boss Craig Ewen said: “We’re glad to get a game, Buckie are riding high at the top end and it will be a tough game.

“It’s a good test for us, I think we’re improving in certain aspects.

“We’ve got a bit of confidence and, if we could replicate our performance when beating Nairn three weeks ago, hopefully we wouldn’t be far away.”

Liam Strachan and Przemyslaw Nawrocki are suspended for the Maroons with Connor Grant, Liam Duncan, Kyle Irvine and Nizam Abdulkarim also missing.

Michael Selfridge is back and Tom Andrews is also close to making his return.

Elsewhere, Fort William welcome back Danny MacKintosh and David Nyembwe for their game against Formartine United at North Lodge Park.

Callum Browit and Joseph Owusu-Barnieh have been passed fit after coming off injured last weekend, but Alexander White, Louis Kane and Connor Moore are missing.

Jonny Crawford is a doubt for the Pitmedden side.