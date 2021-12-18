Wick come from behind to defeat Clachnacuddin in Highland League

An error occurred. Please try again.

Wick Academy overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Clachnacuddin 3-2 and make it four wins from their last five Breedon Highland League games.

In a rip-roaring contest at Grant Street Park the Lilywhites established a first half lead courtesy of James Anderson and Robbie Thompson’s goals.

But Gordon MacNab pulled one back for the Scorries just before half-time and strikes from Mark Macadie and Steven Anderson completed the comeback.

The victory continues Wick’s good run and lifts them to ninth in the table, while Clach are now without a win in six league games.

Clach strike first

The game started at a good tempo, but chances for either side were hard to come by in the early stages.

It was Wick who had the first decent effort on goal with Jack Halliday’s powerful strike from 30 yards confidently caught by Lilywhites goalkeeper Daniel Rae.

The home side took the lead midway through the first period with their first chance of note.

Thompson’s shot on the turn from 25 yards crashed against the inside of the left post and striker Anderson was quickest to react to prod the ball home from close range.

Clach played some impressive stuff after taking the lead and Scorries goalkeeper Graeme Williamson fumbled Lewis Nicolson’s long range free-kick before gathering at the second attempt.

At the other end Halliday displayed some neat footwork on the edge of the area to tee up MacNab, but his effort sailed harmlessly over.

In the 37th minute Anderson could have doubled Clach’s lead, but his header from Nicolson’s left-wing cross came back off the right post and Williamson clutched Anderson’s follow-up header.

But three minutes later the Inverness outfit were two in front when Nicolson played Thompson through on goal and despite Williamson getting a touch on the midfielder’s shot it found the net.

However, Wick pulled a goal back in the 42nd minute with MacNab breaking through on goal and confidently slotting the ball beyond goalkeeper Rae.

Visitors complete turnaround

Much like the first period the second half began in frenetic fashion with chances limited.

The Scorries lost centre-back Joe Anderson to injury after 55 minutes following a meaty challenge with Alasdair Gillies.

Wick equalised in the 61st minute with Alan Hughes’ cross from the right being knocked against the left post by David Allan, but the rebound fell for sub Macadie to slot into the roof of the net.

Clach were also still a threat and Anderson’s speculative effort from 20 yards wasn’t far off target.

But Academy had the wind in their sails and took the lead on 66 minutes. A fine pass forward found Steven Anderson, who had evaded the offside trap, and he took an excellent first touch before firing right-footed past Rae from the edge of the area.

Anderson was inches away from increasing Wick’s lead soon after but he stabbed just wide from Macadie’s through ball.

Clach were becoming ragged in their bid to equalise, while at the other end the dangerous Macadie worked Rae after jinking his way past a couple of challenges.

Steven Anderson should have made the points safe for Wick 10 minutes from time, but he shot straight at Rae when completely free inside the box.

It didn’t matter in the end though because despite Clach’s best efforts Wick held on.