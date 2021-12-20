Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huntly end wait for a league victory with a 4-1 success at Lossiemouth

By Reporter
December 20, 2021, 6:00 am
Huntly followed up their Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final win with another victory.
Huntly recorded a first league win since September 25 with a comfortable 4-1 victory away to Lossiemouth.

After securing an Aberdeenshire Shield final place midweek, assistant manager Stefan Laird was pleased to see his side keep that momentum going.

He said: “I thought the players did really well.

“It’s a great result at what is a difficult place. Allan (Hale) and myself are admirers of Lossiemouth, they’re well organised and are difficult to break down.

“We knew it would be tough after Wednesday’s result but we started well and the only problem in the first half was we didn’t score enough.”

Laird paid tribute to on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Jack MacIver who weighed in with two assists.

He added: “I thought Jack was outstanding in midfield, you could see his quality on the ball and he was a constant thorn in their side.”

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute when Gavin Elphinstone burst down the right picking out Huntly’s trialist Andy Hunter to finish with an effort in off the bar

Lossie drew level 27 seconds into the second half. The visiting defence failed to clear in their own box and top scorer Brodie Allen netted his sixth of the campaign from a tight angle.

Huntly regained the lead in the 53rd minute. A through ball from MacIver saw Gavin Elphinstone get in behind the Lossie defence to net his fifth goal of the season.

It was 3-1 nine minutes later when a Logan Johnstone cross dropped kindly for Joel MacBeath to tap in his third of the season.

Huntly wrapped up the scoring with ten minutes remaining. MacIver floated in a corner kick and his delivery was met by the head of  Glenn Murison who netted against Lossie for the second time this season.

Lossiemouth are now nine games without a win and manager Joe Russell was disappointed to see his side unable to build on an early second half goal.

He said: “I thought we could’ve turned the game in the second half.

“We came out and scored a goal which was good but we then went back to the mistakes we were making in the first half by giving away possession really cheaply.

“We’ve still got to perform better than that.

“We’ve had a tough run of games and it showed today and I thought we’d get a reaction.

“We’ve a number of games against teams round about us and, having been on the same points as Huntly prior to the game, I expected us to challenge better.”

