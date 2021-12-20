Huntly end wait for a league victory with a 4-1 success at Lossiemouth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Huntly recorded a first league win since September 25 with a comfortable 4-1 victory away to Lossiemouth.

After securing an Aberdeenshire Shield final place midweek, assistant manager Stefan Laird was pleased to see his side keep that momentum going.

He said: “I thought the players did really well.

“It’s a great result at what is a difficult place. Allan (Hale) and myself are admirers of Lossiemouth, they’re well organised and are difficult to break down.

“We knew it would be tough after Wednesday’s result but we started well and the only problem in the first half was we didn’t score enough.”

Laird paid tribute to on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Jack MacIver who weighed in with two assists.

He added: “I thought Jack was outstanding in midfield, you could see his quality on the ball and he was a constant thorn in their side.”

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute when Gavin Elphinstone burst down the right picking out Huntly’s trialist Andy Hunter to finish with an effort in off the bar

Lossie drew level 27 seconds into the second half. The visiting defence failed to clear in their own box and top scorer Brodie Allen netted his sixth of the campaign from a tight angle.

Huntly regained the lead in the 53rd minute. A through ball from MacIver saw Gavin Elphinstone get in behind the Lossie defence to net his fifth goal of the season.

It was 3-1 nine minutes later when a Logan Johnstone cross dropped kindly for Joel MacBeath to tap in his third of the season.

Huntly wrapped up the scoring with ten minutes remaining. MacIver floated in a corner kick and his delivery was met by the head of Glenn Murison who netted against Lossie for the second time this season.

Lossiemouth are now nine games without a win and manager Joe Russell was disappointed to see his side unable to build on an early second half goal.

He said: “I thought we could’ve turned the game in the second half.

“We came out and scored a goal which was good but we then went back to the mistakes we were making in the first half by giving away possession really cheaply.

“We’ve still got to perform better than that.

“We’ve had a tough run of games and it showed today and I thought we’d get a reaction.

“We’ve a number of games against teams round about us and, having been on the same points as Huntly prior to the game, I expected us to challenge better.”