Glenn Murison wants Aberdeenshire Shield final to be just the start for Huntly

An error occurred. Please try again.

Glenn Murison hopes reaching the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final can be the start of an upturn in Huntly’s fortunes.

The Black and Golds have reached their first final since 2008 and will face Buckie Thistle or Banks o’ Dee.

Local boy Murison is pleased the Christie Park club have ended that wait under Allan Hale and Stefan Laird.

The midfielder said: “We’ve reached the cup final, but why stop there?

“There’s a lot to play for, we’ve got to do ourselves justice in all the cups and in the league.

“I’m pleased for the fans because they’ve had it hard for years and years and haven’t seen the club in cup finals, so I’m thankful we’ve done something for them.

“I’m Huntly born and bred, so to help my hometown club into the final is a great feeling.

“But it’s not about what I’ve done – it’s what the team, the management team and the board have done.

“Allan and Stefan are born winners, they do everything to win.

“They want us to have the same drive as them and to match their levels. There have been times when we’ve found it tough, but the progress is there to see.”

Black and Golds showed spirit

Huntly came from behind last Wednesday to defeat Inverurie Locos in the semi-final of the Shield with Kyle Dalling’s controversial equaliser and Greg Buchan’s counter giving them victory.

Whoever, they face in the final, Murison knows it will be a difficult encounter, but he is pleased the Black and Golds showed the resilience to reach the showpiece.

He added: “It’s the best feeling I’ve had in my career. I’ve had seven years at Huntly and getting to a cup final is always what I’ve wanted to do.

“The whole team has wanted to get there and the reason we’re there was because we fought for each other against Inverurie.

“I felt the team that wanted it more on the night went on to win it.

“A lot of people probably had us down and out and maybe questioned our belief.

“But we showed we could do it and we’ve got to keep on doing that, because the difference in that performance was night and day.

“Whoever we play it will be a difficult game.

“Buckie are a very good Highland League side. Banks o’ Dee have proven previously they can beat Highland League teams and win cups.

“But regardless of who it is, we need to turn up on the night and give it our best shot.”