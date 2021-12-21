Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Buckie look for final say as Banks o’ Dee aim for double

By Callum Law
December 21, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 21, 2021, 10:48 am
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart is determined to lead his side into the Aberdeenshire Shield final
Graeme Stewart has challenged his Buckie Thistle players to go to the next level by winning silverware.

The Jags face Banks o’ Dee in the semi-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield at Victoria Park.

Huntly await the winner in the final and, having not won a trophy since the Highland League title in 2017, Buckie manager Stewart says that needs to change.

He said: “We were in the Highland League Cup final last year and got beat by Rothes.

“That was our first final for four years and we need to be getting there more often.

“I’ve said to the players the challenge is to and win some silverware and go up to the next level as a team.

“For us to do that we need to win trophies – this is an opportunity for us to do that.

“It’s as hard a game as you could get, Banks o’ Dee would be a top four team in the Highland League.

“They’ve shown their quality by beating East Fife in the Scottish Cup as well.

“We’ll have to be at our best or they will beat us, it’s that simple.”

Stewart respects Banks o’ Dee and believes it would give his side a lift if they can progress.

He added: “It would build confidence, because, if you beat Banks o’ Dee, you know you’re a good team.

“Getting to the final would give everyone something to look forward to and would keep the season alive.

“We’ve still got the league as well, but having a cup final will keep a spring in everyone’s step.”

Kyle MacLeod, Adam MacLeod and Callum Murray are all missing for Buckie.

Dee looking for a double

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee are aiming to do the Aberdeenshire double, having lifted the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup earlier in the season.

No Junior club had won that competition before this term and no Junior side has claimed the Shield.

Co-manager Jamie Watt believes his charges have what it takes.

He said: “We’re the only team that can do it and we’re two games away from managing to do it.

“It would be the stuff of dreams for us. To think you could win one is great, but we’re now only 90 minutes from the final with the possibility to win the Shield as well.

“At the start of the season, you just hope you could get to one of the the finals and see what’s possible on the day.

Banks o’ Dee co-managers Roy McBain, left, and Jamie Watt are eyeing up an Aberdeenshire Cup and Shield double

“But now we’re in a position to do something really special and if we could get to the final against Huntly it would be a great occasion.

“We’re desperate to try to do it – we’ve built a winning team and we experienced winning the cup and we’re desperate to get back to another final.”

Although Watt has confidence in his players, he believes Buckie are formidable opponents.

He added: “They’ll be up for it, we’re under no illusions as to how hard it will be.

“I know Buckie haven’t been in many finals in recent years and I’m sure they’ll be quite confident of getting there.

“We need to match that attitude and intensity.”

Captain Kane Winton and Darryn Kelly are among Dee’s absentees.

