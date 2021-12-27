Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Charlie Rowley assesses the race for the Highland League title

By Callum Law
December 27, 2021, 11:45 am
Charlie Rowley won the Highland League title with Forres Mechanics in 2012
Charlie Rowley won the Highland League title with Forres Mechanics in 2012

Charlie Rowley believes the next couple of months could be the key period in the race for the Breedon Highland League title.

The man who guided Forres Mechanics to title glory in 2012 believes how teams fare between December and February will be key to their chances.

Fraserburgh currently lead the way on 46 points with Buckie Thistle and Brechin City three points adrift and Brora Rangers a point further back on 42.

Rowley believes grinding out results during the winter months when injuries and suspensions can bite is crucial for any team wanting to win the league.

He said: “We didn’t have a massive squad (in 2012) with a lot of depth, but what we had in our favour was very little injuries, other than Lee Fraser.

“We probably had the same starting nine or 10 players for 90% of the season.

“During the winter months we also managed to train really well, which helped.

Fraserburgh and Brora are two of the sides trying to win the Highland League

“If there’s football being played between December and February, I think those are the key months.

“If you can stay clear of injuries and suspensions, get your games played and cope with the difficult conditions, that stands you in good stead.

“For those reasons, I think out of the top teams Fraserburgh are best suited to those conditions with the way they play.

“I haven’t seen them too recently, but when I have seen them the way they played suggested to me they’d be able to handle it.”

‘Brechin the best we faced’

Although Rowley admires Fraserburgh, he didn’t manage against them this season prior to leaving Forres in November.

However, he did face Brechin, Buckie and Brora, and added: “It’s difficult because I didn’t manage against Fraserburgh this season, but I think they’ll certainly be there or thereabouts.

“In my opinion, Brechin were the best team we faced this season. Brora have also picked up since we played them and have good momentum.

“Buckie were their usual, they’ve got good quality and they beat us comfortable.

“But, out of the teams I faced, Brechin were the best team I came across and the best team I’ve come across in the Highland League for a few years.”

Inverurie, Rothes and Formartine could be kingmakers

Below the top four in the Highland League, Inverurie Locos are fifth with 41 points, but have played more games than the sides above.

Rothes in sixth and seventh-placed Formartine United are both on 38 points.

Rowley reckons thinks the trio may be too far back to win the title, but believes they could have a bearing on who does.

He said: “Inverurie and Rothes are probably just on the outskirts of being classed as title challengers now.

“If Rothes had won last weekend against Nairn, you could have argued they were still in the mix.

Formartine United and Rothes are two of the sides just below the top four in the Highland League

“But given the first half the season, unfortunately I think Rothes and Inverurie are maybe just a little bit short of what’s needed.

“It looks like a four-horse race at the top and it will be interesting to see what comes out of the head-to-heads between now and the end of the season.

“Given the run of form Formartine are on, they could have a say.

“They struggled a bit against the top teams this season, but it will be interesting to see how they get on against them in the second half of the season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]