Charlie Rowley assesses the race for the Highland League title

Charlie Rowley believes the next couple of months could be the key period in the race for the Breedon Highland League title.

The man who guided Forres Mechanics to title glory in 2012 believes how teams fare between December and February will be key to their chances.

Fraserburgh currently lead the way on 46 points with Buckie Thistle and Brechin City three points adrift and Brora Rangers a point further back on 42.

Rowley believes grinding out results during the winter months when injuries and suspensions can bite is crucial for any team wanting to win the league.

He said: “We didn’t have a massive squad (in 2012) with a lot of depth, but what we had in our favour was very little injuries, other than Lee Fraser.

“We probably had the same starting nine or 10 players for 90% of the season.

“During the winter months we also managed to train really well, which helped.

“If there’s football being played between December and February, I think those are the key months.

“If you can stay clear of injuries and suspensions, get your games played and cope with the difficult conditions, that stands you in good stead.

“For those reasons, I think out of the top teams Fraserburgh are best suited to those conditions with the way they play.

“I haven’t seen them too recently, but when I have seen them the way they played suggested to me they’d be able to handle it.”

‘Brechin the best we faced’

Although Rowley admires Fraserburgh, he didn’t manage against them this season prior to leaving Forres in November.

However, he did face Brechin, Buckie and Brora, and added: “It’s difficult because I didn’t manage against Fraserburgh this season, but I think they’ll certainly be there or thereabouts.

“In my opinion, Brechin were the best team we faced this season. Brora have also picked up since we played them and have good momentum.

“Buckie were their usual, they’ve got good quality and they beat us comfortable.

“But, out of the teams I faced, Brechin were the best team I came across and the best team I’ve come across in the Highland League for a few years.”

Inverurie, Rothes and Formartine could be kingmakers

Below the top four in the Highland League, Inverurie Locos are fifth with 41 points, but have played more games than the sides above.

Rothes in sixth and seventh-placed Formartine United are both on 38 points.

Rowley reckons thinks the trio may be too far back to win the title, but believes they could have a bearing on who does.

He said: “Inverurie and Rothes are probably just on the outskirts of being classed as title challengers now.

“If Rothes had won last weekend against Nairn, you could have argued they were still in the mix.

“But given the first half the season, unfortunately I think Rothes and Inverurie are maybe just a little bit short of what’s needed.

“It looks like a four-horse race at the top and it will be interesting to see what comes out of the head-to-heads between now and the end of the season.

“Given the run of form Formartine are on, they could have a say.

“They struggled a bit against the top teams this season, but it will be interesting to see how they get on against them in the second half of the season.”