Highland League to discuss the way ahead following crowd capping

An error occurred. Please try again.

The way ahead for the Breedon Highland League is set to be decided in the coming days following the capping of crowds from Boxing Day.

From Sunday crowds will be limited to 500 for three weeks as part of the Scottish Government’s plan to reduce the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19.

Highland League clubs have previously operated with crowd restrictions during the pandemic.

It is understood officials will meet with the Scottish FA tomorrow with a league management committee meeting set to be held on Thursday to decide the way forward based on current advice from the government and the SFA.

It is believed an increase in testing of players and staff is among the points up for discussion, although Highland League clubs currently test a minimum of three times a week.

Social distancing within dressing rooms is another measure that could potentially be reintroduced.

Highland League secretary Rod Houston is upbeat about the prospect of fixtures continuing to be played.

He said: “The Highland League could cope with 500 spectators and have them socially distanced within the grounds.

“It takes us back to where we were when spectators were first allowed back on matchdays so that is manageable.

“We await guidance from the Joint Response Group and we’ll look at what of our existing matchday protocols we have to refresh or reintroduce.

“That will happen in the coming days.”

‘Clubs made terrific arrangements’

The Highland League delayed the start of the 2020-21 season until supporters could attend.

When that campaign did begin in November 2020 it was only clubs in Moray and the Highlands that were allowed to admit fans.

Houston added: “We didn’t start last year because of no spectators, then when some areas were allowed spectators we did start.

“At that time clubs made terrific arrangements to accommodate spectators safely.

“What we also gathered at that time was that people were also keen to go to a game and felt the benefit from doing so.”