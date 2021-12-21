Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland League to discuss the way ahead following crowd capping

By Callum Law
December 21, 2021, 5:00 pm
The Highland League is set to decide on the way ahead in the coming days following the capping of crowds
The way ahead for the Breedon Highland League is set to be decided in the coming days following the capping of crowds from Boxing Day.

From Sunday crowds will be limited to 500 for three weeks as part of the Scottish Government’s plan to reduce the spread of the omicron variant of Covid-19.

Highland League clubs have previously operated with crowd restrictions during the pandemic.

It is understood officials will meet with the Scottish FA tomorrow with a league management committee meeting set to be held on Thursday to decide the way forward based on current advice from the government and the SFA.

It is believed an increase in testing of players and staff is among the points up for discussion, although Highland League clubs currently test a minimum of three times a week.

Social distancing within dressing rooms is another measure that could potentially be reintroduced.

Highland League secretary Rod Houston

Highland League secretary Rod Houston is upbeat about the prospect of fixtures continuing to be played.

He said: “The Highland League could cope with 500 spectators and have them socially distanced within the grounds.

“It takes us back to where we were when spectators were first allowed back on matchdays so that is manageable.

“We await guidance from the Joint Response Group and we’ll look at what of our existing matchday protocols we have to refresh or reintroduce.

“That will happen in the coming days.”

‘Clubs made terrific arrangements’

The Highland League delayed the start of the 2020-21 season until supporters could attend.

When that campaign did begin in November 2020 it was only clubs in Moray and the Highlands that were allowed to admit fans.

Houston added: “We didn’t start last year because of no spectators, then when some areas were allowed spectators we did start.

“At that time clubs made terrific arrangements to accommodate spectators safely.

“What we also gathered at that time was that people were also keen to go to a game and felt the benefit from doing so.”

