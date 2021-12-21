Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Banks o’ Dee reach Aberdeenshire Shield final with penalty shoot-out win against Buckie

By Callum Law
December 21, 2021, 10:05 pm
Andrew MacAskill, centre, tries to evade two Banks o' Dee players
Andrew MacAskill, centre, tries to evade two Banks o' Dee players

Banks o’ Dee defeated Buckie Thistle 3-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw to reach the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final.

Michael Philipson gave the visitors the lead, but Marcus Goodall’s equaliser meant spot-kicks were required.

In the shoot-out Sam Urquhart and Sam Pugh were denied by Dee goalkeeper Fraser Hobday and Andrew MacAskill fired over which meant by Jack Henderson, Michael Philipson and Rob Armstrong’s successful penalties sent the Junior side through.

Banks o’ Dee will face Huntly in the final.

Visitors strike first

Referee Duncan Nicolson gave the game the go ahead despite frosty conditions at Victoria Park.

Banks o’ Dee were dealt an early blow with Mark Gilmour going down in the second minute with a knee problem.

After treatment the midfielder tried to continue, but only lasted four minutes more before being replaced by Robert Armstrong.

In the fifth minute the Jags threatened with Shaun Wood’s cross from the right finding Goodall at the front post, but his shot was blocked at close quarters.

Buckie carved out a great chance to take the lead on 20 minutes with Sam Urquhart’s chip in behind setting Goodall free, but he scuffed his shot straight at goalkeeper Fraser Hobday.

Banks o’ Dee players celebrate Michael Philipson’s goal against Buckie Thistle

But with their first decent attack Banks o’ Dee took the lead in the 24th minute.

Armstrong’s cross from the left wasn’t cleared by Buckie and Philipson made space for himself 25 yards out and rifled a superb left-footed shot into the top left corner.

Dee posed a greater threat after taking the lead and it took a last-ditch intervention from Sam Morrison to prevent Philipson getting another shot away.

But Buckie equalised in the 33rd minute. Hobday had tipped away a Mark McLauchlan header, but from MacAskill’s corner which followed Morrison flicked the ball on to the back post and Goodall volleyed into the roof of the net.

The Jags had two further chances before the interval with Hobday racing from his line to block from Fraser and then the custodian stopped Dean Lawrie turning Shaun Wood’s cross into his own net.

Hosts rattle the woodwork

Buckie started the second period on the front foot and rattled the woodwork six minutes after the restart.

Andrew MacAskill’s cross from the left was flicked on by Goodall and Urquhart met it at the back post, but his effort rebounded against the left post.

At the other end a Banks o’ Dee counter-attack was ended by Kevin Main wiping out Philipson. The visitors were calling for a red card, but referee Nicolson opted for yellow.

On 54 minutes Buckie should have taken the lead when a rapid break culminated in MacAskill finding Max Barry in the box and with only Hobday to beat he rattled a shot against the crossbar.

Dee were still a threat and Main showed good reactions to block Armstrong’s angled shot at the front post.

Marcus Goodall, left, equalises for Buckie Thistle against Banks o’ Dee

Goodall had another chance in the 61st minute, but dragged his effort wide when clean through on goal.

The game was finely poised with neither side wanting to make the potentially decisive mistake as action flowed from end to end.

In the 84th minute MacAskill found space on the edge of the area, but Hobday parried the shot and at the other end Philipson flashed a drive wide from 25 yards.

Both sides kept pushing until the end, but penalties were required to decide the victor.

