Banks o’ Dee reach Aberdeenshire Shield final with penalty shoot-out win against Buckie

Banks o’ Dee defeated Buckie Thistle 3-1 on penalties following a 1-1 draw to reach the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield final.

Michael Philipson gave the visitors the lead, but Marcus Goodall’s equaliser meant spot-kicks were required.

In the shoot-out Sam Urquhart and Sam Pugh were denied by Dee goalkeeper Fraser Hobday and Andrew MacAskill fired over which meant by Jack Henderson, Michael Philipson and Rob Armstrong’s successful penalties sent the Junior side through.

Banks o’ Dee will face Huntly in the final.

Visitors strike first

Referee Duncan Nicolson gave the game the go ahead despite frosty conditions at Victoria Park.

Banks o’ Dee were dealt an early blow with Mark Gilmour going down in the second minute with a knee problem.

After treatment the midfielder tried to continue, but only lasted four minutes more before being replaced by Robert Armstrong.

In the fifth minute the Jags threatened with Shaun Wood’s cross from the right finding Goodall at the front post, but his shot was blocked at close quarters.

Buckie carved out a great chance to take the lead on 20 minutes with Sam Urquhart’s chip in behind setting Goodall free, but he scuffed his shot straight at goalkeeper Fraser Hobday.

But with their first decent attack Banks o’ Dee took the lead in the 24th minute.

Armstrong’s cross from the left wasn’t cleared by Buckie and Philipson made space for himself 25 yards out and rifled a superb left-footed shot into the top left corner.

Dee posed a greater threat after taking the lead and it took a last-ditch intervention from Sam Morrison to prevent Philipson getting another shot away.

But Buckie equalised in the 33rd minute. Hobday had tipped away a Mark McLauchlan header, but from MacAskill’s corner which followed Morrison flicked the ball on to the back post and Goodall volleyed into the roof of the net.

The Jags had two further chances before the interval with Hobday racing from his line to block from Fraser and then the custodian stopped Dean Lawrie turning Shaun Wood’s cross into his own net.

Hosts rattle the woodwork

Buckie started the second period on the front foot and rattled the woodwork six minutes after the restart.

Andrew MacAskill’s cross from the left was flicked on by Goodall and Urquhart met it at the back post, but his effort rebounded against the left post.

At the other end a Banks o’ Dee counter-attack was ended by Kevin Main wiping out Philipson. The visitors were calling for a red card, but referee Nicolson opted for yellow.

On 54 minutes Buckie should have taken the lead when a rapid break culminated in MacAskill finding Max Barry in the box and with only Hobday to beat he rattled a shot against the crossbar.

Dee were still a threat and Main showed good reactions to block Armstrong’s angled shot at the front post.

Goodall had another chance in the 61st minute, but dragged his effort wide when clean through on goal.

The game was finely poised with neither side wanting to make the potentially decisive mistake as action flowed from end to end.

In the 84th minute MacAskill found space on the edge of the area, but Hobday parried the shot and at the other end Philipson flashed a drive wide from 25 yards.

Both sides kept pushing until the end, but penalties were required to decide the victor.