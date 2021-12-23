Highland League: Fraserburgh v Nairn County postponed due to Covid outbreak

An error occurred. Please try again.

This Monday’s Breedon Highland League meeting between leaders Fraserburgh and Nairn County has been postponed.

The Bellslea encounter has been called off due to Covid issues within the Nairn County camp.

A statement from the Highland League read: “Monday’s Breedon Highland League match between Fraserburgh and Nairn County has been postponed.

“This is due to the fact that Nairn County FC has crossed the player unavailability threshold for Covid-19 positive test and self-isolation requirements.”

A new date for the fixture has yet to be announced.

Fraserburgh sit three points clear of Buckie Thistle and Brechin City at the top of the Highland League.

The Scottish Championship meeting between Caley Thistle and Partick Thistle scheduled for Boxing Day has also been shelved due to a Covid outbreak at the Inverness side.