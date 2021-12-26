Highland League: Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

An error occurred. Please try again.

Monday’s Breedon Highland League match between Deveronvale and Buckie Thistle has been postponed.

The Princess Royal Park encounter has been called off due to Covid-19 in the Buckie Thistle camp.

A statement from the Highland League read: “Please note that Monday’s Breedon Highland League match between Deveronvale and Buckie Thistle has been postponed.

“This is due to the fact that Buckie Thistle FC has crossed the player unavailability threshold for Covid-19 positive test and self-isolation requirements.”

It is the second game on Monday’s fixture card to be postponed due to Covid-19 with Fraserburgh v Nairn County also called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Nairn.