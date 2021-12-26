Highland League: Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak By Danny Law December 26, 2021, 12:05 pm The teams were due to meet at Princess Royal Park. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Monday’s Breedon Highland League match between Deveronvale and Buckie Thistle has been postponed. The Princess Royal Park encounter has been called off due to Covid-19 in the Buckie Thistle camp. A statement from the Highland League read: “Please note that Monday’s Breedon Highland League match between Deveronvale and Buckie Thistle has been postponed. “This is due to the fact that Buckie Thistle FC has crossed the player unavailability threshold for Covid-19 positive test and self-isolation requirements.” It is the second game on Monday’s fixture card to be postponed due to Covid-19 with Fraserburgh v Nairn County also called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Nairn. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Claudio Ranieri struggling to arrange training amid Watford Covid outbreak Covid-hit Caley Thistle getting set for midweek return against Dunfermline Athletic Charlie Rowley assesses the race for the Highland League title Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell eager to maintain momentum ahead of Formartine test