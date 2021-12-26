Highland League: Rothes v Brechin City and Strathspey v Clach postponed By Danny Law December 26, 2021, 4:59 pm Updated: December 26, 2021, 4:59 pm Pictured is a stock photo of a football in winter snow for games that are postponed. Picture by DARRELL BENNS Pictured on 21/11/2015 [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two more matches from Monday’s Breedon Highland League card have been called off. Rothes against Brechin City and Strathspey Thistle versus Clachnacuddin have been postponed due to frozen pitches. Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh v Nairn County had already been called off due to Covid outbreaks. New dates for the fixtures have yet to be announced. Highland League: Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Covid-hit Caley Thistle getting set for midweek return against Dunfermline Athletic Charlie Rowley assesses the race for the Highland League title Brora Rangers boss Craig Campbell eager to maintain momentum ahead of Formartine test Highland League: Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak