Highland League: Rothes v Brechin City and Strathspey v Clach postponed

Two more matches from Monday’s Breedon Highland League card have been called off.

Rothes against Brechin City and Strathspey Thistle versus Clachnacuddin have been postponed due to frozen pitches.

Deveronvale v Buckie Thistle and Fraserburgh v Nairn County had already been called off due to Covid outbreaks.

New dates for the fixtures have yet to be announced.