Huntly sign attacker Robbie Foster from Fort William

Huntly have signed attacker Robbie Foster from Fort William on a contract until the summer of 2024.

The 20-year-old has netted seven goals in 15 appearances for the Lochaber side this season and could make his debut for the Black and Golds against Turriff United this afternoon.

Huntly manager Allan Hale said: “I’m really pleased to bring Robbie to Huntly.

“Robbie impressed hugely when we played Fort William earlier in the season and he is someone we have watched regularly since.

“He has clearly adapted well to the Highland League scoring seven goals in his 13 league appearances and he will add quality to our attack options.

“We look forward to welcoming Robbie into our group where I’m sure he will have a positive impact during his time with the football club.”

Foster said: “I’d like to place on record my sincere thanks to the club for bestowing me with the opportunity to represent the town.

“Not only has Fort William helped me become a better footballer but also a better person.

“From the moment I arrived, the staff, my team mates and the supporters have made me feel at home here I want to say thank you to both the club and the fans and also to my teammates who helped me settle in seamlessly and with great ease.

“I wish the squad and Shadab Iftikhar all the best for the rest of the season and the future.

“I take with me many memories, lessons and great moments that will live with me forever. Although wins were hard to come by, the victories are within the lessons.”