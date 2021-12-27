Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly sign attacker Robbie Foster from Fort William

By Callum Law
December 27, 2021, 9:42 am
Robbie Foster has joined Huntly from Fort William
Robbie Foster has joined Huntly from Fort William

Huntly have signed attacker Robbie Foster from Fort William on a contract until the summer of 2024.

The 20-year-old has netted seven goals in 15 appearances for the Lochaber side this season and could make his debut for the Black and Golds against Turriff United this afternoon.

Huntly manager Allan Hale said: “I’m really pleased to bring Robbie to Huntly.

“Robbie impressed hugely when we played Fort William earlier in the season and he is someone we have watched regularly since.

“He has clearly adapted well to the Highland League scoring seven goals in his 13 league appearances and he will add quality to our attack options.

“We look forward to welcoming Robbie into our group where I’m sure he will have a positive impact during his time with the football club.”

Foster said: “I’d like to place on record my sincere thanks to the club for bestowing me with the opportunity to represent the town.

“Not only has Fort William helped me become a better footballer but also a better person.

“From the moment I arrived, the staff, my team mates and the supporters have made me feel at home here I want to say thank you to both the club and the fans and also to my teammates who helped me settle in seamlessly and with great ease.

“I wish the squad and Shadab Iftikhar all the best for the rest of the season and the future.

“I take with me many memories, lessons and great moments that will live with me forever. Although wins were hard to come by, the victories are within the lessons.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal