Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Comment: Big day for Highland League title hopefuls Brechin City and Fraserburgh

By Jamie Durent
January 3, 2022, 11:45 am
Brechin City and Fraserburgh meet today at Glebe Park
Brechin City and Fraserburgh meet today at Glebe Park

Today could well prove to be pivotal for both Brechin City and Fraserburgh in the Highland League title race.

Fraserburgh have been the pace-setters from the start, beating pretty much everything that has been put in front of them on their way to the league summit.

The only blot in their copybook from 17 games came in a defeat to Rothes in November. It has otherwise been pretty convincing stuff from Mark Cowie’s side.

However, the rest of the challengers have showed incredible consistency to remain in the hunt at the top of the table, with just three points separating the top five.

Inverurie Locos have played three games more and sit two points back, with Brora Rangers and Buckie Thistle both on 43 points from 18 games. You then come to Brechin in fifth, who are three points behind but have played the same amount of games as the Broch.

Sean Butcher in action during the Fraserburgh-Brechin game in August
Sean Butcher in action during the Fraserburgh-Brechin game in August

Andy Kirk’s men have won their last seven league games after the defeat to Locos at the start of October, highlighting the kind of consistency it takes to be pushing for promotion.

Bringing the two sides together for the first game of the new year, with the league poised as finely as it is, feels like it could provide huge momentum for both teams.

Fraserburgh won the only previous meeting between the two sides this season, with a 1-0 triumph at Bellslea. Complete the double this afternoon and it will give them a great lift for a big month ahead, with games against Buckie and Locos to come.

However, should Brechin go level on points with the Broch then it will add a further layer of intrigue to what already promises to be a pulsating finish to the campaign.

It w0uld reignite belief of those other teams in the top five as well, that a door has been opened for a tilt at the Championship.

Former Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley
Former Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley

Former Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley, a 2012 title winner with the Can Cans, said last week that Fraserburgh seemed the best-equipped to deal with a title challenge, but Brechin were the best side he had come up against this season.

The outcome of the game may not prove to be decisive, but it will be the perfect chance for both sides to get one over the other.

It is not the only storyline in the Highland League in the second half of the season either.

At Fort William, manager Shadab Iftikhar is waiting to take charge of his first game following his appointment to the hotseat.

Iftikhar, who has served as a scout for Roberto Martinez at Wigan Athletic and Everton, as well as the Belgian national team, was certainly an interesting appointment when announced as Fort’s new manager at the end of November.

He has an unforgiving task ahead of him, as he seeks to save Fort from the drop, but will certainly provide fresh ideas for a club which has struggled to find its identity for a long time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]