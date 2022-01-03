Comment: Big day for Highland League title hopefuls Brechin City and Fraserburgh

Today could well prove to be pivotal for both Brechin City and Fraserburgh in the Highland League title race.

Fraserburgh have been the pace-setters from the start, beating pretty much everything that has been put in front of them on their way to the league summit.

The only blot in their copybook from 17 games came in a defeat to Rothes in November. It has otherwise been pretty convincing stuff from Mark Cowie’s side.

However, the rest of the challengers have showed incredible consistency to remain in the hunt at the top of the table, with just three points separating the top five.

Inverurie Locos have played three games more and sit two points back, with Brora Rangers and Buckie Thistle both on 43 points from 18 games. You then come to Brechin in fifth, who are three points behind but have played the same amount of games as the Broch.

Andy Kirk’s men have won their last seven league games after the defeat to Locos at the start of October, highlighting the kind of consistency it takes to be pushing for promotion.

Bringing the two sides together for the first game of the new year, with the league poised as finely as it is, feels like it could provide huge momentum for both teams.

Fraserburgh won the only previous meeting between the two sides this season, with a 1-0 triumph at Bellslea. Complete the double this afternoon and it will give them a great lift for a big month ahead, with games against Buckie and Locos to come.

However, should Brechin go level on points with the Broch then it will add a further layer of intrigue to what already promises to be a pulsating finish to the campaign.

It w0uld reignite belief of those other teams in the top five as well, that a door has been opened for a tilt at the Championship.

Former Forres Mechanics manager Charlie Rowley, a 2012 title winner with the Can Cans, said last week that Fraserburgh seemed the best-equipped to deal with a title challenge, but Brechin were the best side he had come up against this season.

The outcome of the game may not prove to be decisive, but it will be the perfect chance for both sides to get one over the other.

It is not the only storyline in the Highland League in the second half of the season either.

At Fort William, manager Shadab Iftikhar is waiting to take charge of his first game following his appointment to the hotseat.

Iftikhar, who has served as a scout for Roberto Martinez at Wigan Athletic and Everton, as well as the Belgian national team, was certainly an interesting appointment when announced as Fort’s new manager at the end of November.

He has an unforgiving task ahead of him, as he seeks to save Fort from the drop, but will certainly provide fresh ideas for a club which has struggled to find its identity for a long time.