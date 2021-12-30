Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Mark Cowie understands why Fraserburgh fans can’t attend Brechin clash

By Callum Law
December 30, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 30, 2021, 3:45 pm
Only Brechin fans will be allowed inside Glebe Park to watch their game with Fraserburgh because of coronavirus restrictions
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie says he understands why no visiting fans are allowed to attend their clash with Brechin City, but admits it’s still disappointing.

As a result of Covid-19 restrictions crowds are currently capped at 500.

The Hedgemen and the Broch both agreed that attendance for Monday’s Breedon Highland League encounter should be restricted to home fans.

Fraserburgh boss Cowie knows the clubs have to work within the current restrictions but is sorry for those who won’t be able to attend the clash between his league leaders and City who are three points behind in fifth.

He said: “I think it’s disappointing for both clubs. Under normal circumstances I think you could have been looking at a crowd of 2000 for this game.

“It’s two of the top clubs in the league, I don’t think there’s any other football in the surrounding area and not much football on the TV.

“So for people looking to take in a game it would have drawn a lot of people in.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie understands why Broch fans won’t be allowed to watch their game against Brechin

“In that regard it’s disappointing but rules are rules. I totally understand where Brechin have come from.

“They’ll quite easily fill their 500 so I see where they are coming from with Fraserburgh fans.

“But I’m still disappointed for our fans because big games are what everyone wants to be involved in whether it’s players, managers or fans.

“And when it’s restricted as to who can go it’s difficult, but rules are rules so we’ve just got to get on with it.”

For those unable to attend, the game will be live streamed online and tickets to watch can be purchased via Brechin’s website.

