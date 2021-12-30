Mark Cowie understands why Fraserburgh fans can’t attend Brechin clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie says he understands why no visiting fans are allowed to attend their clash with Brechin City, but admits it’s still disappointing.

As a result of Covid-19 restrictions crowds are currently capped at 500.

The Hedgemen and the Broch both agreed that attendance for Monday’s Breedon Highland League encounter should be restricted to home fans.

Fraserburgh boss Cowie knows the clubs have to work within the current restrictions but is sorry for those who won’t be able to attend the clash between his league leaders and City who are three points behind in fifth.

He said: “I think it’s disappointing for both clubs. Under normal circumstances I think you could have been looking at a crowd of 2000 for this game.

“It’s two of the top clubs in the league, I don’t think there’s any other football in the surrounding area and not much football on the TV.

“So for people looking to take in a game it would have drawn a lot of people in.

“In that regard it’s disappointing but rules are rules. I totally understand where Brechin have come from.

“They’ll quite easily fill their 500 so I see where they are coming from with Fraserburgh fans.

“But I’m still disappointed for our fans because big games are what everyone wants to be involved in whether it’s players, managers or fans.

“And when it’s restricted as to who can go it’s difficult, but rules are rules so we’ve just got to get on with it.”

For those unable to attend, the game will be live streamed online and tickets to watch can be purchased via Brechin’s website.