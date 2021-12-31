Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland League: Fort William hoping to become full-time

By Callum Law
December 31, 2021, 6:00 am
Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar hopes to have full-time players in his squad
Shadab Iftikhar says Fort William want to go full-time in their bid to stay in the Breedon Highland League.

Iftikhar’s first match was meant to be on Monday against Brora Rangers, but that has been postponed due to Covid-19 cases within the Lochaber side’s squad.

But the new manager has already brought in two new players and revealed Fort are looking at having full-time players within their squad.

He said: “We’re trying to sort some things out, but it’s not easy to go full-time in the middle of the season.

“We’ve got things to assess in the next couple of weeks because we have to take stock and then see what the best way forward is for the football club.

“I think being full-time would be the aim, whether it’s this year or the next year that would be the aim.

“But we know there is a lot of stuff to do with that. If we can do it brilliant, if not we’ll continue to try to improve what we can improve.”

New recruits can make difference

Iftikhar’s two new signings are former Liverpool Academy midfielder Taylor Kelly and ex-New Street FC midfielder Adam Morris.

Both Kelly and Morris were players that were on Iftikhar’s radar before he was announced as Fort boss last month.

He believes both have important roles to play as bottom of table Fort William look to close the eight-point gap to the sides above them.

Iftikhar added: “We’ve signed Taylor and Adam who are two really good lads with good pedigree.

“January is a difficult month but we’ve managed to get those two over the line which is good for the club.

“Both should add a lot of quality. They’re good physical players who should be able to help us with and without the ball.

“I’m hopeful that we’ve added two really quality signings to the team.

“I always look at players and I’m always ready for these situations.

“So when the call came from Fort William I spoke to certain players and we’ve been able to get Taylor and Adam signed.”

Taking stock

Despite being appointed at the end of last month it’s only in the last couple of weeks that Iftikhar has started in his role.

He has been busy taking stock of their situation and is looking forward to his first game in charge against Brora.

He said: “I’ve been making assessments of things, from the outside it’s one thing, from the inside it’s another.

“I’m getting to know everything, it’s like a stock take really.

“And from making these assessments I’m seeing what we need to do going forward.

“We need to work hard on and off the pitch and to make sure we dedicate as much time as we can to improving the team and every aspect of the club.

“There’s no magic wand, we just work hard every day and see where that takes us.”

  • Meanwhile, Monday’s games between Buckie Thistle and Rothes and Lossiemouth and Strathspey Thistle have also been postponed due to Covid cases at Buckie and Lossie respectively.

Rothes will now play Brora at Mackessack Park.

