‘I want to show we are a good side’ – Mark Cowie rallies Fraserburgh for Brechin tussle

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie has called on his players to show their quality in their tussle with fellow Breedon Highland League title challengers Brechin City.

The Broch – who are top of the table – face the Hedgemen, who are three points below them and fifth in the table.

Although nothing will decided whatever the outcome at Glebe Park, Cowie wants his charges to reaffirm their title credentials.

He said: “We know we’ll be up against top players who will be desperate to send out a message.

“But we’ve got ourselves into a good position, a win would be great and would put down a wee marker.

“However, a loss for either side wouldn’t rule them out.

“I certainly wouldn’t discount Brechin if we manage to win and I’m sure they won’t discount us if they win.

“We want to show we’re a good side, because I still think there are certain aspects of Brechin that haven’t been accustomed with the Highland League before and I want to show we are a good side.

“Psychologically it would give you a boost – any win against one of the top sides gives you that.

“But at the end of the day it’s just three points, it’s too early to get caught up in anything yet.”

Wood keen to capitalise on head-to-head

Meanwhile, Brechin’s Garry Wood says they’re determined to draw level on points with Fraserburgh and further their own title aspirations.

The Angus side were defeated 1-0 at Bellslea earlier in the season, but the striker hopes to avenge that defeat in front of the home fans at Glebe Park, with no visiting supporters permitted due to restrictions on crowd numbers.

Wood added: “You’re always looking to beat your nearest rivals and, with Fraserburgh being top of the league, there’s no better time to do it.

“Fraserburgh are top of the league on merit and we’re under no illusions it will be a tough game.

“When we played them at Bellslea we were in a bit of transition, but we’re more settled now and we’re on a good run of form.

“There’s only going to be home fans there, because of crowd restrictions, that’s good for us.

“But it’s disappointing Fraserburgh fans can’t get in, because I’m pretty sure it would have been a big crowd and a really good atmosphere.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Turriff United v Wick Academy at the Haughs is the only other game to be going ahead.

Owen Kinsella returns for the home side, but Ethan Smith and Kyle Gordon are still missing.

The Scorries welcome back Jack Halliday, Liam Bain, Alan Hughes, Ross Allan and Joe Anderson.

Alan Farquhar, Richard Macadie, Ryan Campbell, Brandon Sinclair and Jack Henry remain sidelined.

Of the other scheduled fixtures, Buckie Thistle v Rothes, Lossiemouth v Strathspey Thistle and Brora Rangers v Fort William were postponed on Thursday due to Covid-19 cases.

On Friday, Nairn County v Formartine United, Clachnacuddin v Forres Mechanics and the rearranged game between Rothes and Brora were also called off due to coronavirus.

Yesterday, the same thing happened to Deveronvale v Inverurie Locos and Keith v Huntly.