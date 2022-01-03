‘I want to show we are a good side’ – Mark Cowie rallies Fraserburgh for Brechin tussle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

‘I want to show we are a good side’ – Mark Cowie rallies Fraserburgh for Brechin tussle

By Callum Law
January 3, 2022, 6:00 am
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie says victory over Brechin would give his side a boost
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie has called on his players to show their quality in their tussle with fellow Breedon Highland League title challengers Brechin City.

The Broch – who are top of the table – face the Hedgemen, who are three points below them and fifth in the table.

Although nothing will decided whatever the outcome at Glebe Park, Cowie wants his charges to reaffirm their title credentials.

He said: “We know we’ll be up against top players who will be desperate to send out a message.

“But we’ve got ourselves into a good position, a win would be great and would put down a wee marker.

“However, a loss for either side wouldn’t rule them out.

Sean Butcher in action during the Fraserburgh-Brechin game in August
Fraserburgh defeated Brechin 1-0 at Bellslea earlier in the season

“I certainly wouldn’t discount Brechin if we manage to win and I’m sure they won’t discount us if they win.

“We want to show we’re a good side, because I still think there are certain aspects of Brechin that haven’t been accustomed with the Highland League before and I want to show we are a good side.

“Psychologically it would give you a boost – any win against one of the top sides gives you that.

“But at the end of the day it’s just three points, it’s too early to get caught up in anything yet.”

Wood keen to capitalise on head-to-head

Meanwhile, Brechin’s Garry Wood says they’re determined to draw level on points with Fraserburgh and further their own title aspirations.

The Angus side were defeated 1-0 at Bellslea earlier in the season, but the striker hopes to avenge that defeat in front of the home fans at Glebe Park, with no visiting supporters permitted due to restrictions on crowd numbers.

Wood added: “You’re always looking to beat your nearest rivals and, with Fraserburgh being top of the league, there’s no better time to do it.

“Fraserburgh are top of the league on merit and we’re under no illusions it will be a tough game.

Brechin’s Garry Wood, right, is gearing up to face Fraserburgh

“When we played them at Bellslea we were in a bit of transition, but we’re more settled now and we’re on a good run of form.

“There’s only going to be home fans there, because of crowd restrictions, that’s good for us.

“But it’s disappointing Fraserburgh fans can’t get in, because I’m pretty sure it would have been a big crowd and a really good atmosphere.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Turriff United v Wick Academy at the Haughs is the only other game to be going ahead.

Owen Kinsella returns for the home side, but Ethan Smith and Kyle Gordon are still missing.

The Scorries welcome back Jack Halliday, Liam Bain, Alan Hughes, Ross Allan and Joe Anderson.

Alan Farquhar, Richard Macadie, Ryan Campbell, Brandon Sinclair and Jack Henry remain sidelined.

Of the other scheduled fixtures, Buckie Thistle v Rothes, Lossiemouth v Strathspey Thistle and Brora Rangers v Fort William were postponed on Thursday due to Covid-19 cases.

On Friday, Nairn County v Formartine United, Clachnacuddin v Forres Mechanics and the rearranged game between Rothes and Brora were also called off due to coronavirus.

Yesterday, the same thing happened to Deveronvale v Inverurie Locos and Keith v Huntly.

