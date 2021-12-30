Three Highland League games postponed with Rothes v Brora now on

An error occurred. Please try again.

Three Breedon Highland League fixtures scheduled for Monday have been postponed.

Buckie Thistle v Rothes at Mackessack Park, Brora Rangers v Fort William at Dudgeon Park and Lossiemouth v Strathspey Thistle at Grant Park have been called off due to Covid-19 cases within the Buckie, Fort and Lossie camps respectively.

As a result of the postponements Rothes will now face Brora at Mackessack Park in a rearranged fixture.