Jamie Michie extends contract with Inverurie Locos

By Callum Law
December 30, 2021, 7:57 pm
Jamie Michie, right, has signed a new deal with Inverurie Locos
Jamie Michie, right, has signed a new deal with Inverurie Locos

Jamie Michie has signed a contract extension to remain with Inverurie Locos until the summer of 2024.

The 30-year-old has made 177 appearances for the Railwaymen and is in his 11th season at Harlaw Park having rejoined from Formartine United in 2018.

Inverurie manager Richard Hastings is pleased to have retained the services of the midfielder, who can also play in defence.

Inverurie Loco Works can confirm that 2021 has been concluded with yet another player committing his future to the…

Posted by Inverurie Loco Works FC – Official Facebook Site on Thursday, 30 December 2021

He said: “I am delighted to have secured the services of Jamie until at least 2024.

“He is a very experienced player who has shown a great appetite for the game and plays it in the right spirit.

“Jamie has great ideas and delivers out on the pitch and we look forward to seeing more of this in the future.”

