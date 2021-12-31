Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Former Inverurie Locos striker Andy Hunter joins Huntly

By Danny Law
December 31, 2021, 9:23 am
CR0018705 Breedon Highland Football League Inverurie Locos (red) v Rothes (white) at Harlaw Park, Inverurie. Picture of Andy Hunter celebrating after scoring to make 4-0. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 25/01/2020
CR0018705 Breedon Highland Football League Inverurie Locos (red) v Rothes (white) at Harlaw Park, Inverurie. Picture of Andy Hunter celebrating after scoring to make 4-0. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 25/01/2020

Former Inverurie Locos forward Andy Hunter has signed for Huntly on a deal until the summer of 2023.

Hunter has featured as a trialist for Deveronvale and Huntly since leaving Locos last month.

The 28-year-old, who netted as a trialist for Huntly in their recent 4-1 win at Lossiemouth, scored 90 goals in 229 appearances at Harlaw Park.

Christie Park boss Allan Hale said: “Andy has rightly taken the time to train and play with various clubs since leaving Inverurie Locos in order to make what he feels is the right decision for him and I am absolutely delighted that he sees Huntly as the club to start his next chapter of his career.

“We have been light in the forward area all season and it’s been an area where have actively been looking to strengthen.

Andy Hunter scoring for Inverurie Locos against Rothes. Picture by Kenny Elrick. 

“However it was important we took our time to identify the players we felt were best suited to come into our environment and make an impact and I’ve every confidence in Andy that he will deliver for us during his time at Huntly.

“He is at an age where he is coming into his prime and he has a very impressive goalscoring record at this level.

“I feel this signing is a coup for the club and all the players and staff are looking forward to working with him to help us continue to move forward.”

Huntly chairman Gordon Carter said: “Andy is a player who we have had on our radar for some time.  He is a proven goalscorer at Highland League level and it is a great signing for us.

“He will add quality to our front line. He has already shown that when playing for us as a trialist.”

Huntly bolstered their attacking options earlier in the week by signing Robbie Foster from Fort William on a deal until 2024. The 20-year-old scored on his debut in a 3-0 win against Turriff United.

The Black and Golds travel to Christie Park on Monday looking to make it three wins on the bounce.

Highland League: Fort William hoping to become full-time

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal