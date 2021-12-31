Former Inverurie Locos striker Andy Hunter joins Huntly

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Inverurie Locos forward Andy Hunter has signed for Huntly on a deal until the summer of 2023.

Hunter has featured as a trialist for Deveronvale and Huntly since leaving Locos last month.

The 28-year-old, who netted as a trialist for Huntly in their recent 4-1 win at Lossiemouth, scored 90 goals in 229 appearances at Harlaw Park.

Christie Park boss Allan Hale said: “Andy has rightly taken the time to train and play with various clubs since leaving Inverurie Locos in order to make what he feels is the right decision for him and I am absolutely delighted that he sees Huntly as the club to start his next chapter of his career.

“We have been light in the forward area all season and it’s been an area where have actively been looking to strengthen.

“However it was important we took our time to identify the players we felt were best suited to come into our environment and make an impact and I’ve every confidence in Andy that he will deliver for us during his time at Huntly.

“He is at an age where he is coming into his prime and he has a very impressive goalscoring record at this level.

“I feel this signing is a coup for the club and all the players and staff are looking forward to working with him to help us continue to move forward.”

Huntly chairman Gordon Carter said: “Andy is a player who we have had on our radar for some time. He is a proven goalscorer at Highland League level and it is a great signing for us.

“He will add quality to our front line. He has already shown that when playing for us as a trialist.”

Huntly bolstered their attacking options earlier in the week by signing Robbie Foster from Fort William on a deal until 2024. The 20-year-old scored on his debut in a 3-0 win against Turriff United.

The Black and Golds travel to Christie Park on Monday looking to make it three wins on the bounce.