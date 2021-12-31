Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County club favourite Glenn Main extends stay at Station Park until 2023

By Jamie Durent
December 31, 2021, 3:29 pm Updated: December 31, 2021, 3:30 pm
Nairn County defender Glenn Main, left
Nairn County defender Glenn Main, left

Nairn County stalwart Glenn Main has signed a new deal at Station Park until the summer of 2023.

Main, the club’s record appearance-maker, is a popular figure at Nairn and has clocked up 473 games since making his debut in 2003.

During his 18 years with Nairn, Main has won the North of Scotland Cup (in 2012) and scored in the 4-0 win over Fraserburgh to win the Highland League Cup in 2011.

He was a regular figure under previous manager Les Fridge and has proved a valuable contributor for his successor Ronnie Sharp.

Main has found the net three times this season, including in the derby draw with Clach and the 36-year-old will extend his stay at the club towards the 20-year mark.

Nairn County's Glenn Main in action against Turriff United
Nairn County’s Glenn Main in action against Turriff United

Director of football Graeme Macleod told the club website: “Having followed Glenn’s career closely from the very beginning, I would say he has been playing some of his best football recently, which has been great to see.

“He will do any job for the team asked of him by the manager and already this season has played up front, at the back and in midfield without hesitation. He is 36 years old but he is one of the fittest players at the club. Any young player should see the way Glenn trains and plays and look to replicate that if they want to progress and enjoy a long career at this level.

“He is closing in on 500 appearances for the club and he will be the first man in our history to reach that mark if he gets there, which I am sure he will. In fact, he would have got there by now had it not been for the pandemic, which saw us lose over a full season’s worth of matches.

“We have seen Glenn’s value in recent games and in just our last match there when we beat Rothes, he completely dominated the midfield and outplayed and outworked guys who are 10 years younger than him. We are all delighted to have him onboard for another season.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal