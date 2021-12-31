Nairn County club favourite Glenn Main extends stay at Station Park until 2023

Nairn County stalwart Glenn Main has signed a new deal at Station Park until the summer of 2023.

Main, the club’s record appearance-maker, is a popular figure at Nairn and has clocked up 473 games since making his debut in 2003.

During his 18 years with Nairn, Main has won the North of Scotland Cup (in 2012) and scored in the 4-0 win over Fraserburgh to win the Highland League Cup in 2011.

He was a regular figure under previous manager Les Fridge and has proved a valuable contributor for his successor Ronnie Sharp.

Main has found the net three times this season, including in the derby draw with Clach and the 36-year-old will extend his stay at the club towards the 20-year mark.

Director of football Graeme Macleod told the club website: “Having followed Glenn’s career closely from the very beginning, I would say he has been playing some of his best football recently, which has been great to see.

“He will do any job for the team asked of him by the manager and already this season has played up front, at the back and in midfield without hesitation. He is 36 years old but he is one of the fittest players at the club. Any young player should see the way Glenn trains and plays and look to replicate that if they want to progress and enjoy a long career at this level.

“He is closing in on 500 appearances for the club and he will be the first man in our history to reach that mark if he gets there, which I am sure he will. In fact, he would have got there by now had it not been for the pandemic, which saw us lose over a full season’s worth of matches.

“We have seen Glenn’s value in recent games and in just our last match there when we beat Rothes, he completely dominated the midfield and outplayed and outworked guys who are 10 years younger than him. We are all delighted to have him onboard for another season.”