Highland League: Fort William bolster squad with three more arrivals

By Danny Law
January 1, 2022, 6:00 am
New Fort William manager Shadab Iftikhar.
Shadab Iftikhar’s recruitment drive at Fort William is continuing at pace with three more arrivals.

The new Claggan Park boss had already bolstered his squad by signing former Liverpool Academy midfielder Taylor Kelly and ex-New Street FC midfielder Adam Morris.

The three new additions are striker Yves Zama, midfielder Abdul Ahmed and defender Josh Niblock.

Zama, 28, has experience of playing in the Welsh top flight with Bangor City. He moved from Kendal Town FC to Nelson FC last month but is on the move again to join the Highland League strugglers.

Ahmed previously played for Norrvalla FC in Finland and Maine Road FC of the North West Counties League.

Defender Niblock is also making the move from the North West Counties League having previously played for Skelmersdale FC.

Fort William were due to face Brora Rangers on Monday but the match was called off due to Covid-19 issues in the Fort camp.

Their next scheduled game is against Nairn County on January 8.

