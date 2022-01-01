Highland League: Fort William bolster squad with three more arrivals

An error occurred. Please try again.

Shadab Iftikhar’s recruitment drive at Fort William is continuing at pace with three more arrivals.

The new Claggan Park boss had already bolstered his squad by signing former Liverpool Academy midfielder Taylor Kelly and ex-New Street FC midfielder Adam Morris.

The three new additions are striker Yves Zama, midfielder Abdul Ahmed and defender Josh Niblock.

Zama, 28, has experience of playing in the Welsh top flight with Bangor City. He moved from Kendal Town FC to Nelson FC last month but is on the move again to join the Highland League strugglers.

Yves Zamma

Striker Iftikhars third signing Sponsored by Lochaber Stainless https://t.co/Vm9faLlCpA At 27, Yves brings that mature head to the squad and experience.

Previous teams include Bangor FC of the Welsh Premier, Southport FC and Colne of the Northern Premier League. pic.twitter.com/60qoWjlnTU — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) December 30, 2021

Ahmed previously played for Norrvalla FC in Finland and Maine Road FC of the North West Counties League.

Abdul Ahmed

Midfield Iftikhars fifth signing Abdul featured in a recent friendly and impressed.

His previous clubs were Norrvalla FC of Finland and Maine Road FC of the Northwest counties. To sponsor Abdul, email fortwilliamfc@highlandleague.com or message the club. pic.twitter.com/FIBsmydM5K — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) December 31, 2021

Defender Niblock is also making the move from the North West Counties League having previously played for Skelmersdale FC.

Josh Niblock

Defender Iftikhars fourth signing. Sponsored by Riverleven Aleshttps://t.co/RdRyaHLaJG Josh has a great past in football and is making the step up from the North west counties.

Previous clubs include Skelmersdale FC. pic.twitter.com/taWtCR5uHw — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) December 31, 2021

Fort William were due to face Brora Rangers on Monday but the match was called off due to Covid-19 issues in the Fort camp.

Their next scheduled game is against Nairn County on January 8.